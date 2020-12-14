MEET TAD CSM Delfin J. Romani - Introducing the professionals behind the projects who are BUILDING STRONG and why what they do is so vital

MEET TAD - The professionals behind the projects who are BUILDING STRONG!



The U.S. Army Corp of Engineers Transatlantic Division provides engineering solutions for our mission partner’s toughest full spectrum challenges in one of the most volatile construction environments in the world. With oversight of well over $6 billion in projects throughout the U.S. Central Command’s area of responsibility, as well as dedicated support to the U.S. Special Operations Command, the Transatlantic Division is truly the Corps of Engineers’ tip of the spear when it comes to supporting the warfighter and promoting safety and stability throughout the Middle East and Afghanistan.



The Transatlantic Division delivers its program through two districts, the Transatlantic Middle East District and the Transatlantic Afghanistan District, as well as Task Force Essayons, which specializes in providing timely engineering solutions directly to the warfighter.



Who are these professionals? Why is what they do so important? This MEET TAD series will explore these questions and introduce you to the professionals behind the projects who are BUILDING STRONG!



MEET TAD Command Sergeant Major Delfin J. Romani...



“I am the senior enlisted advisor for the Transatlantic Division. Throughout my career, I have continuously looked for ways to reinforce my command’s priorities, improve the organizations I have served, and enable Soldiers and Civilians to reach their full potential.



I love doing this here at the Transatlantic Division because the culture of this organization embraces those same priorities. This command actively seeks opportunities to receive feedback and deliberately addresses all concerns.



In my time so far as the division command sergeant major, I feel that leaders at every level are trusted to do their jobs, that our people are comfortable addressing concerns, and that our climate promotes collaboration and inclusivity. These things inspire me and allow me to inspire those around me.



The best motivation for me is working closely with our people. Whenever I feel tired or burned out I remind myself that everything we do, or neglect to do, affects someone. I strongly believe that we are in a team-sport and whenever we slack someone else’s backpack gets heavier.



Additionally, I always keep three indispensable guard rails in the forefront of all actions and decisions - my religion, my family, and my personal values. They have served as the foundation that allows me to overcome the many challenges of leading large formations; ethically, morally, or physically. With a strong foundation and the support of an outstanding command, the Transatlantic Division comes together as a team of teams that continues to EVOLVE, ENGAGE and EXECUTE!”



Essayons!

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 12.14.2020 Date Posted: 12.14.2020 09:44 Story ID: 384899 Location: WINCHESTER , VA, US PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, MEET TAD CSM Delfin J. Romani - Introducing the professionals behind the projects who are BUILDING STRONG and why what they do is so vital, by Catherine Carroll, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.