Photo Essay: 2016 Army MedEvac Training at Fort McCoy

Photo By Scott Sturkol | Soldiers practice loading and unloading a simulated patient into a UH-60 Black Hawk...... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | Soldiers practice loading and unloading a simulated patient into a UH-60 Black Hawk MedEvac helicopter Feb. 24, 2016, as part of the Combat Medic Training Course at the Fort McCoy, Wis., Medical Simulation Training Center. The Wisconsin National Guard helicopter is assigned to Detachment 1, Company B, 248th Aviation Support Battalion of West Bend. More than 20 Army medics participated in the training. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.) see less | View Image Page

Soldiers practice loading and unloading a simulated patient into a UH-60 Black Hawk MedEvac helicopter Feb. 24, 2016, as part of the Combat Medic Training Course at the Fort McCoy, Wis., Medical Simulation Training Center.



The Wisconsin National Guard helicopter is assigned to Detachment 1, Company B, 248th Aviation Support Battalion of West Bend.



More than 20 Army medics participated in the training.



Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.



The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.



Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” and on Twitter by searching “usagmccoy.”