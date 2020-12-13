Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Photo Essay: 2016 Army MedEvac Training at Fort McCoy

    2016 Army MedEvac Training at Fort McCoy

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    12.13.2020

    Story by Scott Sturkol                                            

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Soldiers practice loading and unloading a simulated patient into a UH-60 Black Hawk MedEvac helicopter Feb. 24, 2016, as part of the Combat Medic Training Course at the Fort McCoy, Wis., Medical Simulation Training Center.

    The Wisconsin National Guard helicopter is assigned to Detachment 1, Company B, 248th Aviation Support Battalion of West Bend.

    More than 20 Army medics participated in the training.

    Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.

    The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.

    Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” and on Twitter by searching “usagmccoy.”

    Date Taken: 12.13.2020
    Date Posted: 12.13.2020 21:36
    Story ID: 384880
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Photo Essay: 2016 Army MedEvac Training at Fort McCoy, by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

