Photo Essay: Historical Buildings at Fort McCoy's Commemorative Area

Historical buildings are shown Dec. 10, 2020, at Fort McCoy, Wis., during a snowy day at the installation's historic Commemorative Area. The Commemorative Area consists of five World War II-era buildings set aside to help tell Fort McCoy's unique story. These facilities are representative of the types found in the cantonment area when it was constructed in 1942.

Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.



The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.



