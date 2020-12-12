Photo Essay: 11 World War II-era buildings receiving upgrades at Fort McCoy

Photo By Scott Sturkol | One of several World War II-era buildings under renovation is shown Dec. 10, 2020, at...... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | One of several World War II-era buildings under renovation is shown Dec. 10, 2020, at Fort McCoy, Wis. Contractor MDM Construction, headquartered in Rockford, Ill., is completing upgrades to 11 buildings in the 2500, 2600, 2700, and 2800 blocks on the installation. Throughout the past decade, Fort McCoy has experienced unprecedented facility modernization, according to the 2020 Fort McCoy Executive Summary, which is produced by the Fort McCoy Garrison. The improvement effort also has included training-area development and expansion, increased training and customer-support capacity, and improved quality-of-life opportunities. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.) see less | View Image Page

One of several World War II-era buildings under renovation is shown Dec. 10, 2020, at Fort McCoy, Wis.



Contractor MDM Construction, headquartered in Rockford, Ill., is completing upgrades to 11 buildings in the 2500, 2600, 2700, and 2800 blocks on the installation with work expected to be completed by the end of January 2021, said Construction Inspection Branch Chief Dan Hanson with the Directorate of Public Works.



A contract of approximately $969,017 was awarded to MDM Construction in late summer to do the work, Hanson said.



“These buildings are World War II-era wood-framed, split-level or single-level administration buildings,” Hanson said. “The contractor is removing asbestos siding and coaxial cable, repairing any rot or water damage, installing steel siding and a vapor barrier, removing plywood skirting and installing PVC skirting, plus much more.”



Hanson said the following items are being removed and disposed on all the buildings: asbestos siding, gutters, soffit and fascia, stoops, wall packs, doors, door frames, exterior coaxial cable, shrubs and landscape timbers, and plywood skirting.



Upgrades to the buildings include: installing steel siding and associated accessories; installing new gutters and downspouts; installing vented soffit and fascia; installing steel stoops and a weather barrier; installing new doors and frames, exterior wall packs, PVC skirting, foundation vent wells; pouring concrete slabs, steps, piers, mow strips, and aprons; reinstalling existing building sign; regrading the perimeter at building; and seeding new grass after other work is completed.



