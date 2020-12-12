UK Chief of the Naval Staff visits NAVCENT Headquarters

Photo By Petty Officer 2nd Class Jordan Crouch | 201210-N-IO414-1005 NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY BAHRAIN (Dec. 10, 2020) Royal Navy Adm....... read more read more Photo By Petty Officer 2nd Class Jordan Crouch | 201210-N-IO414-1005 NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY BAHRAIN (Dec. 10, 2020) Royal Navy Adm. Tony Radakin, center, First Sea Lord and Chief of the Naval Staff, Vice Adm. Samuel Paparo, center left, commander of U.S. Naval Forces Central Command (NAVCENT), U.S. 5th Fleet and Combined Maritime Forces (CMF), Cdre. Dean Bassett, center right, deputy commander of CMF, Cdre. Craig Wood, right, commander of Coalition Task Force (CTF) Sentinel and Rear Adm. Curt Renshaw, deputy commander of NAVCENT, pose in front of the NAVCENT headquarters onboard Naval Support Activity Bahrain, Dec. 10. NAVCENT is the U.S. Navy element of U.S. Central Command in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations, which encompasses about 2.5 million square miles of water area and includes the Arabian Gulf, Gulf of Oman, Red Sea and parts of the Indian Ocean. The expanse is comprised of 20 countries and includes three critical choke points at the Strait of Hormuz, the Suez Canal and the Strait of Bab al Mandeb at the southern tip of Yemen. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jordan Crouch) see less | View Image Page

NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY BAHRAIN (Dec. 10, 2020) – Royal Navy Adm. Tony Radakin, First Sea Lord and Chief of the Naval Staff, visited U.S. Naval Forces Central Command (NAVCENT) headquarters on board Naval Support Activity Bahrain, Dec. 10.



Radakin met with Vice Adm. Samuel Paparo, commander of NAVCENT, U.S. 5th Fleet, and Combined Maritime Forces (CMF), to discuss the partnership between U.S. and U.K. naval forces, as well as coalition operations in the region.



The Royal Navy regularly operates alongside U.S. forces in the region and is a member of both CMF and Coalition Task Force (CTF) Sentinel. CTF Sentinel is currently commanded by Royal Navy Cdre. Craig Wood.



Personnel participating in the visit strictly adhered to coronavirus (COVID-19) mitigations, such as social distancing and the wearing of face coverings, in order to prevent the transmission of the virus.



The U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations encompasses about 2.5 million square miles of water area and includes the Arabian Gulf, Gulf of Oman, Red Sea and parts of the Indian Ocean. The expanse is comprised of 20 countries and includes three critical choke points at the Strait of Hormuz, the Suez Canal and the Strait of Bab al Mandeb at the southern tip of Yemen.