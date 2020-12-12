Pleasanton, California Sailor Recognized as Camp Lemonnier Member in the Spotlight

Photo By Petty Officer 3rd Class Colin Sens | CAMP LEMONNIER, Djibouti (Dec. 9, 2020) Air Traffic Controller 2nd Class Aaron Gnagy,...... read more read more Photo By Petty Officer 3rd Class Colin Sens | CAMP LEMONNIER, Djibouti (Dec. 9, 2020) Air Traffic Controller 2nd Class Aaron Gnagy, from Pleasanton, Calif., assigned to Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti (CLDJ), air operations department, pauses between tasks for a photo on the flight line, Dec. 9, 2020. Gnagy was selected as CLDJ’s Member in the Spotlight for his work as the ground control tower liaison where he is responsible for issuing ground movement instructions and for coordinating with foreign and coalition air operation controllers. Camp Lemonnier is an operational installation that enables U.S., allied and partner nation forces to be where and when they are needed to ensure security in Europe, Africa and Southwest Asia. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Colin Sens) see less | View Image Page

CAMP LEMONNIER, Djibouti – Air Traffic Controller 2nd Class Aaron Gnagy, a Sailor from Pleasanton, Calif., is assigned to Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti (CLDJ), and was recognized as the CLDJ Member in the Spotlight, Dec. 7, 2020. Located in an austere environment, Camp Lemonnier is a U.S. Navy base located in the Horn of Africa and is the only enduring U.S. military base on the continent of Africa.



Gnagy is the Ground Control Tower liaison for CLDJ’s air operations who is responsible for issuing ground movement instructions and for coordinating with foreign and coalition air operation controllers.



“Gnagy made an immediate, positive impact as soon as he arrived,” said Air Traffic Controller 1st Class Damon M. Haney, CLDJ’s Air Operations lead petty officer. “His positive demeanor and tireless work ethic have proven to be an invaluable asset to maintaining crew morale while accomplishing the mission during the arduous COVID-19 environment.”



Gnagy, on top of his assigned duties, also contributes to his department by serving as his unit’s troop motor pool (TMP) petty officer and repair parts petty officer (RPPO).



“As the TMP coordinator, Gnagy manages nine Sailors through the daily upkeep of six vehicles,” said Haney. “As the RPPO, he meticulously researches and purchases various aviation related equipment vital to the Air Terminal Operations Center mission and assists in the management of a 3 million dollar budget.”



A graduate of Amador High School in Amador County, Calif., Gnagy credits his success at CLDJ to Haney as well as to the other members in air operations.



“My division has been very important to me here at Camp Lemonnier,” said Gnagy. “We interact a lot, so we are very close knit. Inside of our division, I’d credit AC1 Haney most for my success at CLDJ.”



Gnagy, being in the Navy for 3 years, has set many goals for himself.



“My professional goal was to go on a deployment while in my first enlistment,” Gnagy said. “Generally, air traffic controllers who are on a shore command don’t go on deployments, so this was my only way to work in different parts of the world and to travel.”



Gnagy has also accomplished some personal goals during his time at CLDJ.



“I finished some of the writing projects I wanted to complete,” said Gnagy. “I wrote a few poems, and I learned a few art techniques during my time here as well.”



Though there are many ways for Sailors to earn distinction in their command, community and career, Gnagy is most proud of the hard work and sacrifices he’s endured while in the Navy and of the friendships he’s made while at Camp Lemonnier.



“I’ve made many sacrifices, such as time away from my family and events in life that I’ve missed, while being in the Navy,” Gnagy said. “However, I’m proud of the qualifications that I’ve earned as well as the friends that I’ve made during my time in the Navy.”



"The United States Navy requires the best and brightest to keep our fleet ready and able for any test that comes before us," said Capt. Kyle Schuman, commanding officer of CLDJ. “Petty Officer Gnagy is the epitome of these standards and represents Sailors who personify the fighting spirit of America and serve with honor and courage to protect liberty around the globe."



As a member of the U.S. Navy, Gnagy, and other Sailors stationed at Camp Lemonnier and around the world, know they are a part of a service tradition providing unforgettable experiences through leadership development, world affairs and humanitarian assistance. Their efforts will have a lasting effect around the globe and for generations of Sailors who will follow.



“I miss my family and my friends back home,” Gnagy said. “However, I’ve been exposed to new and different perspectives on things at work and the on goings in the Navy, and I’ve enjoyed the challenges presented and the problems solved during my time at Camp Lemonnier.”