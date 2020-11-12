CAMP PENDLETON, Calif -- Naval Hospital Camp Pendleton’s very own Operational Management Department Head will be recognized by the city of Oceanside for his 40 years of civil service with the Department of the Navy. He is a dedicated public servant to the City of Oceanside, and makes a difference in the goals and vision of the city daily. Oceanside City will be declaring December 12th, 2020 as “Joseph Thomas Gallagher Day”.



Joseph Thomas Gallagher has been resident of Oceanside for thirty-eight years He served in the United States Marine Corps for four years and is an Honorary United States Navy Chief Petty Officer. He is currently a Federal Government employee at Naval Hospital Camp Pendleton, as the Operating Management Department Head and has been a part of the NHCP family since December 12, 1980.



Mr. Gallagher has served in many positions within the Oceanside community, including as a member and former Chairman of the Oceanside Beach Task Force, a member and past Treasurer of the California Surf Museum, a member of the Oceanside Coastal Neighborhood Association and many more organizations within the community including a coach, manager, and past Treasurer of the Oceanside American Little League. His contributions to the community speak volumes about the individual that Mr. Gallagher is, and the love and dedication he has for his community.



When asked why it is important to him to volunteer so much time to the city in which he lives, he said, “People living in the same location may make a town, a borough, a city; people living together engaged with others, involved with government, and interested in making a location a better place makes a community.” Mr. Gallagher continued, “I think when we volunteer in the places where we live, where we make friends, raise families, and enjoy life it not only makes for a better community, it makes for a better citizen. It is inspiring to work together with other volunteers to see our communities, and the people in them, thrive.”

Mr. Gallagher has also been very involved at Naval Hospital Camp Pendleton (NHCP) where he has served on the NHCP’s Infection Prevention Committee, Water Flushing Committee, Civilian Awards Board and the Civilian Corps Advisory Board. He is a member of the association for the Healthcare Environment (AHE) of the American Hospital Association (AHA) where he is a nationally Certified Healthcare Environmental Services Professional (CHESP, and is also a member of the Federal Managers Association.



“When one thinks of it, NHCP is probably the place at which we spend the most time as our waking hours are mostly spent at work.” Mr. Gallagher said. “Volunteering with others makes the command a better place, an interesting place, and a good place to work that creates a sense of community. Volunteering creates purpose, and purpose stimulates creativity which makes the command the inspiring community that it is for staff, patients and visitors.”



Much like his work in the community, his hard work and dedication at NHCP has not gone unnoticed. “As a supervisor, Joe is one of those department heads that you love having around.” Said Cmdr. Timothy Coker, Director for Administration. “He is always ready to help the directorate or tackle any need we have in the hospital.” Mr. Gallagher has proven to be an excellent member in the community and in his work place, providing support in all areas with a true desire for improvement. We here at Naval Hospital Camp Pendleton appreciate Joseph Gallagher and are immensely proud of his 40 years serving those who serve!

