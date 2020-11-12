Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Photo Essay: CWOC Class 21-01 students set up Arctic tents during field training at Fort McCoy

    CWOC Class 21-01 students set up Arctic tents during field training at Fort McCoy

    Photo By Scott Sturkol | An Arctic tent is shown set up Dec. 10, 2020, at a North Post training area at Fort...... read more read more

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    12.11.2020

    Story by Scott Sturkol                                            

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Arctic tents are shown set up Dec. 10, 2020, at a North Post training area at Fort McCoy, Wis.

    Cold-Weather Operations Course (CWOC) Class 21-01 students set up the tents for their first night of staying in the field.

    CWOC students are trained on a variety of cold-weather subjects, including snowshoe training and skiing as well as how to use ahkio sleds and to use Arctic tents.

    Training also focuses on terrain and weather analysis, risk management, cold-weather clothing, developing winter fighting positions in the field, camouflage and concealment, and numerous other areas that are important to know in order to survive and operate in a cold-weather environment.

    The training is coordinated through the Directorate of Plans, Training, Mobilization and Security at Fort McCoy.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 12.11.2020
    Date Posted: 12.11.2020 15:43
    Story ID: 384816
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Photo Essay: CWOC Class 21-01 students set up Arctic tents during field training at Fort McCoy, by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Fort McCoy

    TAGS

    Wisconsin
    Army training
    Fort McCoy
    CWOC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT