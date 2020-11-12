Photo Essay: CWOC Class 21-01 students set up Arctic tents during field training at Fort McCoy

Photo By Scott Sturkol | An Arctic tent is shown set up Dec. 10, 2020, at a North Post training area at Fort...... read more read more

Photo By Scott Sturkol | An Arctic tent is shown set up Dec. 10, 2020, at a North Post training area at Fort McCoy, Wis. Cold-Weather Operations Course (CWOC) Class 21-01 students set up the tents for their first night of staying in the field. CWOC students are trained on a variety of cold-weather subjects, including snowshoe training and skiing as well as how to use ahkio sleds and to use Arctic tents. Training also focuses on terrain and weather analysis, risk management, cold-weather clothing, developing winter fighting positions in the field, camouflage and concealment, and numerous other areas that are important to know in order to survive and operate in a cold-weather environment. The training is coordinated through the Directorate of Plans, Training, Mobilization and Security at Fort McCoy. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.) see less | View Image Page