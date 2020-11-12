Historian speaks about Native American history at Fort McCoy observance

Historian Frank Smoot with the Chippewa County Historical Society spoke about Native American history with the military Nov. 23 at Fort McCoy’s National Native American Heritage Month observance.



Native American Heritage Month celebrates the significant contributions the first Americans made to the establishment and growth of the United States, according to https://nativeamericanheritagemonth.gov.



Smoot started with the disclaimer that he is a historian and is not sharing any personal stories.



“I'm not a native person. ... You need to know that so (you know) I don’t speak for any tribe, nation, band, community, or pueblo,” he said. “Not only do I not speak for any tribe band, or nation, but no band, tribe, or nation, I think, would tell you that they speak for any other.”



About 600 groups are recognized by the federal government. Smoot said another approximately 250 separate groups exist that are not currently recognized by the federal government. Another 150 groups that we know of have disappeared entirely since 1600.



“If you add all that up, that is 1,000 different nations” in just the area that is now the continental United States, he said.



It’s important to remember that each person and tribe has their own perspective on history, Smoot said.



“They all have their own history, they all have their own languages, they all have their own dialects, they all have their own ways of governing themselves, and always have,” he said.



“Anything that might apply to a Ho-Chunk person might not necessarily apply to a Lake Superior Ojibwe person.”



Smoot gave a general overview of Native Americans’ history of war both with and for the United States.



He also noted that in modern wars, Native Americans have generally joined the military in greater percentages than those of other ethnic groups. For example, in World War II, a third of the eligible men joined the military.



During the Vietnam war, a quarter of eligible Native American men served in the military compared to one in 12 eligible white men. About 90 percent of the Native Americans volunteered.



Smoot said a survey of Native American service members listed several primary reasons for joining the military.



“Family tradition; tribal tradition; and, in part, because it’s a job that pays well,” he said. “Mostly, it's the same reasons other people have. But they’re also fighting for a country which they're still fighting for sovereignity today.”



To watch the event, visit www.facebook.com/FtMcCoy/videos/372632660683874/.



For more information about Native American Heritage Month, visit https://nativeamericanheritagemonth.gov/.

