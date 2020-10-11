Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    WR-ALC, AFGE sign first charter for new Diversity and Inclusion Council

    Photo By Tommie Horton | Marion Williams, front left, American Federation of Government Employees Local 987...... read more read more

    ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, GA, UNITED STATES

    11.10.2020

    Story by Shellie-Anne Espinosa 

    78th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    In an effort to make equal opportunity and inclusion a priority, Brig. Gen. Jennifer Hammerstedt, Warner Robins Air Logistics Complex commander, and Marion Williams, American Federation of Government Employees Local 987 president, came together Nov. 8 to sign the first charter for the new WR-ALC Diversity and Inclusion Council at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia.

    Initially formed in July, the council provides a forum to identify inequalities and inconsistencies in the application of organizational policies and procedures. It also highlights barriers to equality, diversity and inclusion and promotes resolutions to these problems. It encourages honest and respectful reflection, fostering a culture of inclusion and understanding.

    The monthly D&I Council working group meetings will be led by Dana Stanley, WR-ALC vice director, and will be comprised of representatives from each complex group and staff organization, as well as squadron union stewards and representatives from the 78th Air Base Wing Equal Employment Opportunity Office, Labor Relations Office and Community Resilience committee, as well as the WR-ALC Employee Relations Office.

    The council will be governed through quarterly D&I steering group meetings, which will be chaired by Hammerstedt and Williams.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 11.10.2020
    Date Posted: 12.11.2020 13:24
    Story ID: 384791
    Location: ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US 
