WR-ALC, AFGE sign first charter for new Diversity and Inclusion Council

Photo By Tommie Horton | Marion Williams, front left, American Federation of Government Employees Local 987 president, and Brig. Gen. Jennifer Hammerstedt, front right, Warner Robins Air Logistics Complex commander, sign the first charter of the new WR-ALC Diversity and Inclusion Council Nov. 8 at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia. The council, initially formed in July, provides a forum for individuals around the complex to come together to highlight barriers to equality, diversity and inclusion and promotes resolutions to these problems. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tommie Horton)

In an effort to make equal opportunity and inclusion a priority, Brig. Gen. Jennifer Hammerstedt, Warner Robins Air Logistics Complex commander, and Marion Williams, American Federation of Government Employees Local 987 president, came together Nov. 8 to sign the first charter for the new WR-ALC Diversity and Inclusion Council at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia.



Initially formed in July, the council provides a forum to identify inequalities and inconsistencies in the application of organizational policies and procedures. It also highlights barriers to equality, diversity and inclusion and promotes resolutions to these problems. It encourages honest and respectful reflection, fostering a culture of inclusion and understanding.



The monthly D&I Council working group meetings will be led by Dana Stanley, WR-ALC vice director, and will be comprised of representatives from each complex group and staff organization, as well as squadron union stewards and representatives from the 78th Air Base Wing Equal Employment Opportunity Office, Labor Relations Office and Community Resilience committee, as well as the WR-ALC Employee Relations Office.



The council will be governed through quarterly D&I steering group meetings, which will be chaired by Hammerstedt and Williams.