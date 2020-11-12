Photo Essay: Holiday Lights at Fort McCoy

Photo By Scott Sturkol | Holiday lights are shown on trees and on McCoy's Community Center on Dec. 10, 2020, at...... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | Holiday lights are shown on trees and on McCoy's Community Center on Dec. 10, 2020, at Fort McCoy, Wis. The area is decorated as part of the installation observance of the holiday season. McCoy's Community Center is operated by the Fort McCoy Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.) see less | View Image Page

Holiday lights are shown on trees and on McCoy's Community Center and garrison headquarters on Dec. 10, 2020, at Fort McCoy, Wis.



The area is decorated as part of the installation observance of the holiday season.



McCoy's Community Center is operated by the Fort McCoy Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation.



Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.



The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.



Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” and on Twitter by searching “usagmccoy.”