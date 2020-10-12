Hat Trick: Jackson takes National Night Out honors for three years running

Photo By Josephine Carlson | A military policeman plays with his military working dog during the National Night Out...... read more read more Photo By Josephine Carlson | A military policeman plays with his military working dog during the National Night Out celebration earlier this year. The event helps communities get closer with law enforcement. Despite COVID-19 precautions the event was a hit and named best event for the third year. see less | View Image Page

Fort Jackson won the National Night Out event for Best Event for the third year running.



This year, Fort Jackson held its National Night Out at Patriots Park on Oct. 6 and despite COVID restrictions the event was a success, drawing the largest attendance to date. The event was such a success in fact that Fort Jackson won the National Night Out Award for Best Event against other medium-sized installations.



Those who have only attended the National Night out on Fort Jackson might not realize it is a global event. According to the National Night Out website, NATW.org, millions of neighbors take part in National Night Out across thousands of communities from all fifty states, U.S. territories and military bases worldwide.



National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie across the United States. It enhances the relationship between neighbors and law enforcement while bringing back a true sense of community.



Maj. John Ferrell, Fort Jackson Provost Marshal said winning the award three years in a row “is a testament to the hard work and dedicated efforts of the Fort Jackson Police Department, our DES Partners in Fire and EMS, our law enforcement partners from outside the installation and our Community partners and members on the installation.”



Davis-Monthan Air Force Base in Arizona won in the small installation category, and Fort Hood took home the prize for large installations.



Around 540 members of the community from both on and off post participated in the festivities.



The 282nd Army Band, Army Community Services, Public Affairs Office, Post Exchange, DFMWR, and outside agencies from Richland County Sheriff’s Office and South Carolina Department of Public Safety all participated.



The event consisted of food trucks, static emergency service displays, and information tents. To mitigate risk to COVID-19 exposure, all personnel were required to wear a mask and maintain proper social distance.



“The team-effort demonstrated enabled not only a highly-successful event that built community relationships, but also met all restraints and constraints of the current COVID environment. We look forward to hosting this event again next year and continuing to build on the successful community relationships Fort Jackson offers,” Ferrell said.