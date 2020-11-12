Attention: JFK, LBH expand service hours

RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, Germany – The Jawbone Flight Kitchen at Ramstein and the Lindberg Hof Dining Facility at Kapaun Air Station have expanded their hot meal service hours to better suit customers.



“The decision to expand the Flight Kitchen is based off normal customer supply and demand,” said Master Sgt. Kyle C. Todd, 786th Force Support Squadron food service section chief. “There are numerous customers on Ramstein such as flight line maintainers, swing or night shifts and even weekends. We want everyone to know that we are here to support their needs and have this capability. With the Flight Kitchen already a 24-hour facility, it was most practical to expand its operations to offer the four additional hot meal periods on top of still providing their box and flight meal service when other food establishments may be closed.”



The JFK is open to anyone with base access to Ramstein while the LBH is accessible to Department of Defense ID card holders, including dependents and members of foreign governments. U.S. cash is the only acceptable form of payment at both locations and meals are take-out only.



JFK, which is located in building 3332, next to the Ramstein Passenger Terminal, offers hot meals four times every day with prices varying depending on the available items. Airmen can also pick up a box meal anytime, 24/7. The box meals cost $5.50 and include a sandwich, chips, snack item, water and a choice of soda, juice or sports drink.



Jawbone Flight Kitchen:

Monday - Sunday

Breakfast: 6 – 8 a.m.

Continental plus: Quick breakfast items to-go and eggs to order

Lunch: 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Main/snack line entrees and sides, to-go sandwiches and salad bar

Dinner: 5 – 7 p.m.

Main/snack line entrees and sides, to-go sandwiches and salad bar

Midnight Meal: 11 p.m. – 1 a.m.

Main/snack line entrees and sides and continental plus: Quick breakfast items to-go and eggs to order (i.e., omelets, scrambles, over hard, etc.)



Lindberg Hof Dining Facility, which is located in building 2791 on 9th Ave. at Kapaun Air Station, also offers extended hot meal services that include entrees and sides, snack line and grill, a sandwich bar and a salad bar. Weekly specialty bars are offered during lunch and dinner:



Lindberg Hof Dining Facility:

Monday – Friday

Breakfast: 6 – 8 a.m. (7 – 8:30 a.m. during weekends, family days and holidays)

Brunch: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m. (Weekends, family days and holidays)

Lunch: 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Dinner: 4:30 - 6 p.m.



First Monday: Potato bar

Second Tuesday: Taco bar

Third Wednesday: Wing bar

Last Thursday: Pasta bar

