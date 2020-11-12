Courtesy translation: Hessen remains prudent and confident

Courtesy Photo | Icon to accompany courtesy translations from the state of Hessen... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Icon to accompany courtesy translations from the state of Hessen see less | View Image Page

Excerpt of Hessian Government Statement from 08 DEC 2020

Courtesy Translation: Lena Stange, Public Affairs Specialist



Minister President Bouffier held his government statement on how to proceed in the corona pandemic.



…



For this purpose, the minister presidents of the states meet regularly the chancellor and the federal government in order to coordinate their politics.



…



I would like to present the resolutions of the conferences of the minister presidents of Nov. 25, 2020, and Dec. 2, 2020, to the entire parliament and explain how and why the Hessian state government implemented these resolutions.



…



The restriction of private gatherings to two households with a maximum of five people is of particular importance for citizens. What is new is that children up to 14 years of age are not included in this.



This restriction to two households with a maximum of 5 people is a deliberate and intentional significant limitation of contacts. It applies in the public sphere and in principle it also applies in the private sphere. In contrast to other federal states, however, we in Hessen have decided not to impose this regulation in private residences as mandatory. As in the past, we have made an urgent recommendation here to the population. The distinction between public and other private gatherings and staying in one's own home is based on the respect for one's own home, which is particularly protected by fundamental rights. On the other hand, the respect for this special fundamental right is not a license to not stick to the rules in one's own home. On the contrary, we count on the common sense and self-control of the population.



…



In order to make better progress particularly in hotspots, we agreed with the federal government at the Ministerial Conference of the Federal States that further measures must be taken if the incidence exceeds 200.



If we take a look at our state, we find that e.g. in the city of Offenbach, the Offenbach district, the Main-Kinzig district, the Groß-Gerau district or in Wiesbaden we have extraordinarily high incidence rates. The local authorities concerned have already taken a number of measures, but the numbers are still increasing. Therefore, at least where 200 incidences is exceeded permanently and significantly, the measures must be tightened as part of our escalation strategy. The state government has therefore decided that there will be a curfew in these areas from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Exceptions are only allowed for important reasons. In addition, the consumption of alcohol in public places is prohibited all day. The rules apply starting next Friday, Dec. 11, 2020, to (for now) Jan. 10, 2020.



…



In our conference Dec. 2, 2020, it was also discussed in detail how things should go on in January.



…



On the one hand, the pandemic is extremely dynamic and nobody really knows how things will develop in concrete terms. In such a situation, it must be possible to act on short notice and also to determine the time frames depending on the pandemic. But there is more to it. We are not in a position to plan in the long run, as the new Infection Protection Act introduced a time limit for all measures of a maximum of four weeks. That means that we can only establish binding rules in Hessen for four weeks. This is why all states have limited their measures by Dec. 20, 2020.



This is particularly unfortunate as people naturally want to know what will apply to Christmas and New Year's Eve. As stated, we have not yet been able to regulate this legally. But we have made a political decision to follow the recommendations of the Ministerial Conference of the Federal States with the German government. Specifically, this means that from Dec. 23, 2020, to Jan. 1, 2021, the general contact restrictions will be extended and up to 10 people can then meet regardless of their household. Here, too, children up to the age of 14 do not count.



…



We expect a lot from the people in our country. This is necessary. On the other hand, Christmas is a celebration with the family and it must be possible, especially during these days, to get together with the family and the people who are particularly close to you. For this reason, it will also be possible to stay overnight in a hotel in Hessen when visiting relatives. The hotels are generally open to business trips and only tourist trips should be prevented. Visits to relatives are not tourist trips in the opinion of all states.



…



Now we are all observing an intensive discussion as to whether the decisions that have been made should be checked and, if necessary, changed. The further development on federal and state levels will be seen.



At any rate, the state government will decide in a timely manner about new rules after consultations between the federal government and the states, supposedly on December 16, 2020. These rules will stay in effect until Jan. 10, 2021, in accordance with a joint agreement from the last Ministerial Conference of the Federal States. We also want to take a conscious look at the development of the number of infections and then decide. However, according to my current impression, further restrictions in the period from Dec. 23, 2020, to Jan. 1, 2021, especially for New Year's Eve, are very likely.



It is already clear today that public celebrations, fireworks etc. cannot take place on New Year's Eve.



…



Find the entire text in German here: https://www.hessen.de/regierung/regierungsshyerklaerungen-reden/hessen-bleibt-besonnen-und-zuversichtlich