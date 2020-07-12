A Unique Partnership in Training

GRAFENWOEHR TRAINING AREA, Germany – French and American Soldiers training on the battlefield are now training together in the computer lab.





French Soldiers in the 3rd Division, from Marseille, France (3rd ‘eme Division), were training at the Joint Multinational Simulator Center at Grafenwoehr Training Area with U.S. Soldiers from the 1st Armored Division, 3rd Corps.





The purpose of the training is to acclimate the French Soldiers with U.S. Army tactics, protocols, and procedures so that during wartime, hurdles will be minimized. This will prepare the French Soldiers for the Command Post Exercise Two warfighter event, scheduled for April, 2021, at Fort Hood, Texas.





General Laurent Michon, 3rd Armored Division commander, said he was there to prepare his personnel for the warfighter exercise in Texas.





“This is a great event for us,” said Michon. “This the first time, but not the last time we will train with the U.S.”





The training event here in Grafenwoehr is a joint training mission between the U.S. Army’s 3rd Corps, and the 3rd French Armored Division.





“This is the first time we’ve trained with the French division,” said Gen. Todd R. Wasmund, deputy commander of France's Marseille-based 3rd Armored Division. “We will participate in what’ll be the largest warfighter in history of the program.”





France and the United States’ militaries have long working relationships, including in battling terrorist groups and insurgents in Afghanistan, Iraq, and Syria.





“We enjoy a historic relationship with the French Army,” said Wasmund. “They are our oldest and one of our most important allies.”





Wasmund said the training is invaluable, but also strengthens the relationship with France.





CPX 2 is the largest warfighter exercise that will incorporate three different armies - the 3rd UK Division, 3rd French Division, and the 3rd U.S. Army Armored Division.



“This exercise gives us the opportunity to train together, to get to know one another, and prepare for future operations together,” said Wasmund.





“I want us to train to gain interoperability with the U.S. Army,” said Michon. “This will improve our capabilities for high performance in warfare anywhere in the world.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 12.07.2020 Date Posted: 12.11.2020 09:22 Story ID: 384741 Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BY, DE