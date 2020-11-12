USS America holds change of command

SASEBO, Japan (Dec. 11, 2020) – Capt. Luke Frost, commanding officer of the U.S. Navy’s forward-deployed amphibious assault ship, USS America (LHA 6), turned over command to Capt. Ken Ward during a change of command ceremony onboard Dec. 11.



Due to shipboard COVID-19 prevention measures, the ceremony was held with a small group in America’s pilothouse, broadcast to the crew over the ship’s general announcing system.



"Luke Frost and USS America have quite simply made history in their first year forward deployed to Seventh Fleet," said Rear Adm. Fred Kacher, commander of Expeditionary Strike Group (ESG) 7. "Captain Frost has embodied all the qualities we look for in our commanding officers and flawlessly led America's crew through two superb patrols sailing upon some of the most critical and strategic waterways in the world today. While we will miss Luke's leadership, I look forward to working with Captain Ken Ward as he takes command of this incredible warship following his outstanding performance as America's executive officer. Let there be no doubt that USS America remains in good hands."



Frost’s tour included notable operations for America highlighted by the largest embark of F-35B’s to date with a Special Purpose Marine Air Ground Task Force, America’s forward-deployment to Sasebo, Japan, and participation in Valiant Shield, Cobra Gold, multiple Noble and Lightning series exercises as well as bilateral engagements with the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force, Japan Air Self-Defense Force, Republic of Korea and a cooperative deployment with the Royal Australian Navy. The ship completed two extended periods of uninterrupted operations during the height of the global novel coronavirus pandemic with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit and Amphibious Squadron 11, operating across the Indo-Pacific as the Flag Ship for ESG 7.



“America is the pinnacle. Navy families know that these incredible, formidable, hard sailing and fearless fighting ships are not made of steel – the steel is just the vessel. Ships are teams of flesh and blood, heart and soul. America is an incredibly impressive high-performing team of Sailors and Marines. It is also the team of civilians that keeps us fit to fight, and our families that support us in all that we do,” said Frost. “I could not be more proud of what this team has accomplished in the past thirty months. You are the best in this business. I’ve been fortunate to be in the locker room with you all, and I know great things lie ahead as you all continue to play hard in the Indo-Pacific.”



Ward, who assumed command as part of the Navy surface force’s “fleet-up” model, served as the ship’s executive officer for fifteen months.



“It is a tremendous honor and privilege to follow Captain Frost in command of this talented and diverse team of dedicated professionals,” said Ward. “For our Sailors’ families: you should be supremely proud of the critically important work and vast accomplishments of your daughters, sons, husbands and wives, serving on board USS America. I am humbled and thankful for the opportunity to continue to serve alongside each one of them.”



Ward, America’s sixth commanding officer, graduated from Pacific Lutheran University and received his commission through Officer Candidate School in Pensacola, Fla. Designated a naval aviator in 1999, he is a helicopter pilot whose embarked sea tours include USS McInerney (FFG 8), USS San Jacinto (CG 56), USS Juneau (LPD 10), and USS Shiloh (CG 67). He served as executive officer and commanding officer of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 77 deployed onboard USS George Washington (CVN 73) and USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76).



Frost’s next assignment will be in the Office of the Chief of Navy Reserve in Washington, D.C.



America, the lead ship of the America Expeditionary Strike Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners, and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region.

