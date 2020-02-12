CCAD says farewell to it first female Depot Sergeant Major

As the Corpus Christi Army Depot (CCAD) looks to celebrate its 60th anniversary in 2021, they bid a solemn farewell to its first female Sergeant Major. Often, Sergeant Major Patricia A. Wahl walked through the Depot holding all accountable to their duties, with uncompromising expectations of continued excellence, while focusing on the mission of getting the helicopters back to the Warfighter. "Seeing our artisans and journeymen do the work they do and seeing the pride they have supporting the Warfighters is humbling," said Sergeant Major Wahl.



As the Depot Sergeant Major, her responsibilities included "Ensuring we [CCAD] meet the Commander's intent and vision." If there is a lesson to be taught, one will quickly learn in true Sergeant Major fashion. "CCAD is truly the cornerstone of Army Aviation; we enable people dressed like me to bring 'hell' down upon our enemies, move brigades and service members around the battlefield, bring our wounded and dead home," Sergeant Major Wahl stated.



While gauging safety in the industrialized areas, and monitoring over 3,300 civilian employees health, and morale between shift changes, Sergeant Major Wahl said "CCAD's employees' impact the Department of Defense. Our Nation's strategic defense is paramount to our nation's security.”



Following the legacy of her father, retired Army Sergeant Major Paul Hardwick,

Sergeant Major Wahl entered the military in 1991, when great strides had been made towards gender equality. That year, as the discussions became more contentious and public, ‘the U.S. Senate votes overwhelmingly to open combat positions for women aviators,’ allowing women to be placed in non-traditional roles. Sergeant Major Wahl was among the women placed in those non-traditional roles, "…I was either the only female or part of a small group of females- each deployment presented its hurdles and difficulties."



A few years later, women were able to serve in all open non-combative positions. Sergeant Major Wahl was a beneficiary of this motion, deploying to various iterations of Operation Enduring Freedom (OEF) and Operation Iraqi Freedom in the countries of Iraq, Afghanistan, Kosovo, and Bosnia. Sergeant Major Wahl said "I just learned quickly to adapt and be innovative."



By 2013, women were fully integrated into combat roles, it was also the year that Sergeant Major Wahl attained the rank of Sergeant Major. When asked what it meant to reach the enlisted ranks' pinnacle, Sergeant Major Wahl said, "Being a servant leader, taking care of my formation both professionally and personally."







During her tenure as the Depot Sergeant Major, Wahl found herself on the battleground again, but this time with an invisible adversary that struck virally and caused global havoc-COVID-19.



On the front line of this war against COVID-19, serving alongside CCAD Commander Colonel Joseph H. Parker, Sergeant Major Wahl employed skills she learned in previous conflicts. "I was always able to turn a bad into a good and motivate my formations to face the unknown, be a team, be a family," said Sergeant Major Wahl.



“Sergeant Major will be missed, she was a confidant to me and to others down the chain. She lead the return to work protocols [during COVID-19] with 95% efficiency, and was able to bridge the gap assisting CCAD to meet both revenue and production goals,” said Colonel Parker.



Along with CCAD senior leaders, she strategized plans to keep the workforce safe and quelled the fears of employees and their families "CCAD's most valuable asset is our employees; you take care of your employees; they will take care of the mission." Sergeant Major Wahl continued, "… Being a female Soldier, I brought different attributes to the table from my male counterparts". In this particular time in history, those qualities helped with the healing of CCAD.



Prior to COVID-19, Sergeant Major Wahl championed the importance of education, particularly in the fields of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics. She encouraged brigades along with Army National Guard and Reserve units to utilize the Depot as a training facility on helicopters for deploying Soldiers. “Our Army's success depends on bringing talented Soldiers together in teams built on competence, resilience, discipline, and trust – to ensure every Soldier can say with confidence and pride, ’This Is My Squad.’"



As an Army ambassador to university and high school students, she constantly shared opportunities in STEM fields at CCAD and the Army telling students to "Enjoy the journey! Be comfortable being pushed to new limits, embrace change, and never say 'I can't.'”



During CCAD’s remembrance ceremonies, Sergeant Major Wahl had the resolute responsibility of ‘ringing’ the bell for each employee had who passed away. The bell was originally onboard the USS Albemarle (AV-5), one of two seaplane tenders during World War II, then later renamed USNS Corpus Christi Bay (T-ARVG-1). The ship was transformed into a floating aeronautical maintenance facility for helicopters from 1965-1973. The bell is also used to celebrate Depot milestones such as the first UH-60V, the second phase of a completed facility, and advances in chemical processes.



Sergeant Major Wahl is a native of Clarksville, Tennessee, much like Corpus Christi; it is the 5th largest city in the state. Prominent people from that city include musical legend Jimi Hendrix, NASCAR driver Jeff Purvis, Piggly Wiggly grocery chain founder Clarence Saunders, and track and field Olympian, Wilma Rudolph. Now Clarksville, has another success story to embrace, Sergeant Major Wahl, recipient of three Bronze Stars



Other highlights of her 30 year career include Military Assistance Program and Security Co-operations Sergeant Major at the U.S. Embassy in Amman, Jordan; Brigade S-3 Sergeant Major, 101st, Fort Campbell, Kentucky; Command Sergeant Major of the 327th Aviation Battalion, Fort Hood, Texas.



As she reflected on her transition, to don civilian attire in-lieu of her Army Combat Uniform, she shared that her motivation has been her daughter Josie. "I never stopped having fun and enjoying what I did. [I] had days that I did think to myself -I'm done, but I reminded myself I had my daughter watching her mom push through barriers and obstacles. And I wanted my daughter to see that nothing can hold you back as long as you put your mind to it".



On 2 December 2020, Sergeant Major Wahl relinquished her responsibility of CCAD after 25 months as the Senior Enlisted Advisor. During the retirement portion of the ceremony, Major General Todd Royar, U.S. Army Aviation and Missile Command (AMCOM) Commanding General said, “There are two truths I’d like highlight, the first, is that people are the forefront of our Army. The second, is that the non-commissioned officers are the backbone of the Army, and there is no better person to represent that than Sergeant Major Wahl.”



During the ceremony, Sergeant Major Wahl was presented with the Order of Saint Michael Silver medal by Colonel Parker, on behalf of the President of the Army Aviation Association of America, Jeffrey J. Schloesser, Major General Retired. Major General Royar, presented the Legion of Merit on behalf of General Edward M. Daly, United States Army Materiel Command; the Presidential Certificate of Appreciation from the Commander in Chief, President Donald J. Trump; the US flag; and a Certificate of Retirement on behalf of General James McConville, Chief of Staff, United States Army.



Her daughter, Josie, also received a special award that is presented to military children-the BRAT (Bravery, Resilience, Adaptability, Tolerance) Certificate of Appreciation. It was presented in honor of her distinguished and steadfast support of her mother.



As her final gesture, Sergeant Major Wahl rang the bell with her daughter to signify her departure from the Depot.

