Camp Lejeune receives Christmas trees from Christmas Spirit Foundation

To celebrate the season of giving, the Christmas Spirit Foundation partnered with the FedEx Corporation along with Marine Corps Community Services (MCCS) and Marine Corps Installations East-Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune (MCIEAST-MCB Camp Lejeune) to show their gratitude for the service members and their sacrifices.



Since 2005, Trees for Troops has provided 243,955 Christmas Trees to service members in the United States and over 4,434 trees overseas. This year over 700 trees were donated to MCB Camp Lejeune and volunteers across the base Marine and civilian alike came together to oversee the event.



“My favorite aspect about this whole thing is seeing the faces on the recipients of the troops when they get a tree, they’re just so grateful,” said Yolanda Mayo, the deputy operations officer for MCCS. “This year’s trees are in high demand so the Christmas Spirit Foundation and FedEx has put this all together in a way to say thank you and MCCS jumped on board to distribute the trees and to make this happen.”



In 2012, to honor the organizations’ exemplary service and support to military families, Trees for Troops was recognized at the White House as a top 20 national finalist in the Joining Forces Community Challenge and in 2017, they were honored with the Spirit of Hope Award. This year 14,500 trees will be donated to over 79 military bases between November 30 and December 11.



“I just want to thank FedEx, the Marines and the MCCS employees that volunteered to help out our families aboard Camp Lejeune,” said Col. Nicholas E. Davis, the chief of staff for MCIEAST-MCB Camp Lejeune. “It has been a tough year with COVID-19 and this is one time where we can help out and give back for the holiday season.”

