Holiday Shopping Bonus! Exchange Shoppers Can Earn Coupons Dec. 18

DALLAS – Military shoppers can give gifts and get some savings for themselves at the same time when they shop at Army & Air Force Exchange Service stores.



Shoppers who make a purchase at any Exchange main store Dec. 18 will receive four coupons for future savings. The coupons can be redeemed in stores Dec. 18 through 20 and include:



• $5 off any Exchange restaurant purchase of $20 or more.

• $10 off any purchase of $150 or more with the MILITARY STAR® card.

• $3 off a kid’s cut (children 12 and younger) with purchase of an adult haircut at any Exchange barbershop or salon.

• $20 off any Optical Center purchase of $199 or more ($25 off with MILITARY STAR).



“The Exchange has great savings on deals throughout the holiday season, and these coupons are an extra bonus,” said Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Kevin Osby, the Exchange’s senior enlisted advisor. “Military shoppers can get gifts for their loved ones while giving their wallets a break.”



Protecting the force remains the Exchange’s No. 1 priority. Face masks and physical distancing requirements are enforced at all Exchange facilities. Sanitizer stations are available and common touchpoints, such as PIN pads, are frequently cleaned and disinfected. Shoppers can use the Exchange’s buy online, pick up in store service or curbside pickup for minimal contact or contactless options.



Since 1895, the Army & Air Force Exchange Service (Exchange) has gone where Soldiers, Airmen and their families go to improve the quality of their lives by providing valued goods and services at exclusive military pricing. The Exchange is the 61st-largest retailer in the United States. Its earnings provided $2.2 billion in dividends to support military morale, welfare and recreation programs over the last 10 years. The Exchange is a non-appropriated fund entity of the Department of Defense and is directed by a Board of Directors. The Exchange is a 50th Anniversary Vietnam War Commemorative Partner, planning and conducting events and activities that recognize the service, valor and sacrifice of Vietnam Veterans and their families in conjunction with the United States of America Vietnam War Commemoration. To find out more about the Exchange history and mission or to view recent press releases please visit our website at http://www.shopmyexchange.com or follow us on Twitter at https://twitter.com/ExchangePAO.



