The 17th Training Wing Chapel hosted an early Thanksgiving meal for students at The Crossroads Student Center, here, Nov. 24.



Students enjoyed a Thanksgiving meal early thanks to the 17 TRW Chapel staff and volunteers who dedicated their time to serve turkey, ham, and a combination of traditional sides.



“The memory that made me want to start this outreach harks back to my second Thanksgiving in the Air Force,” said Lt. Col. Robert Borger, 17th TRW chaplain. “It was one of the loneliest moments in my career and I didn’t want anyone to go through the same thing.”



The original plan was to host the event outside in the parking lot to abide by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines. Due to weather conditions, the event was moved indoors.



The volunteers adapted and instead of eating outside the students filed through the serving line and could take their food back to their dorms.



“I came out to help because I have been volunteering with the chapel for a little while now,” said Airman 1st Class Jadon Adrouni, 316th Training Squadron student. “I am about to leave the base and just wanted to give back.”



Borger has hosted events like this throughout his career and always looks forward to giving Airmen a place to go when they may not have had one before.



“One of my favorite things to come out of this is the parent’s reaction,” said Borger. “When they know that their child is not spending Thanksgiving alone, it really is heartwarming.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 11.25.2020 Date Posted: 12.10.2020 11:46 Story ID: 384663 Location: GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 17th Training Wing Chapel hosts early Thanksgiving meal for students, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.