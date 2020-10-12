Courtesy translation: Luisenplatz: mask requirement and alcohol consumption ban

Courtesy Photo | Icon to accompany courtesy translations of press releases from the city of Wiesbaden.... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Icon to accompany courtesy translations of press releases from the city of Wiesbaden. see less | View Image Page

Press release of the city of Wiesbaden, 10 DEC 2020

Courtesy Translation: Lena Stange, Public Affairs Specialist



Starting Saturday, Dec. 12, a mask is required daily from 4 p.m. to 11.p.m. on Luisenplatz including the bus stop until Wednesday, Jan. 6. The consumption of alcoholic beverages is also prohibited during this time. Details are regulated by a general municipal regulation. For some time now, a state regulation prohibits alcohol consumption between 11 p.m. and 6 a.m. in public spaces throughout Hessen and thus also in Wiesbaden.



Since Dec. 6, Luisenplatz has been radiating in pre-Christmas splendor. The light spectacle is very popular. However, the past few days have shown that people did not always keep the minimum distance. As announced, the city is therefore taking further measures and implements the state requirement for particularly frequented areas. The state's current Corona Contact and Operation Restriction Regulation states: "A face covering must be worn on busy streets, open spaces and areas, provided that the minimum distance of 1.5 meters to people from other households cannot be maintained. "



The masks may be removed briefly for eating, smoking and drinking, with the exception of alcoholic beverages; provided people keep the minimum distance of 1.50 meters to people who do not belong to the same household or one other household and that the gathering does not exceed the maximum number of five people in total. The mask requirement does not apply to children under six years of age and people who cannot wear a face covering due to a health impairment or disability.



Since Sunday, Nov. 15, a mask requirement has been in effect in Wiesbaden in the downtown pedestrian zone, at the station and in the area of the vocational school center (Berufsschulzentrum). The exact boundaries of the areas where a mask is required can be viewed at wiesbaden.de/coronavirus under “Pressemeldungen und Verordnungen”.



Source: https://www.wiesbaden.de/guiapplications/newsdesk/publications/Landeshauptstadt_Wiesbaden/1410 10100000394374.php