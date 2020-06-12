Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    MCAS New River hosts annual tree lighting celebration 2020

    MCAS New River hosts annual tree lighting celebration 2020

    Photo By Lance Cpl. Isaiah Gomez | Yolanda Mayo, right, the deputy operations officer for Marine Corps Community...... read more read more

    MARINE CORPS AIR STATION NEW RIVER, NC, UNITED STATES

    12.06.2020

    Story by Lance Cpl. Isaiah Gomez 

    Marine Corps Installations East       

    Children of all ages shared in the magic of the holiday season at the 8th annual Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) New River tree lighting ceremony at the MCAS New River Base Theater parking lot, Dec. 6, 2020.
    The event kicked off with welcoming remarks from Col. Curtis V. Ebtiz, commanding officer for MCAS New River, followed by the 18 foot tree being lit, after which attendees dispersed to participate in holiday-themed activities.
    “It is a great opportunity to get the community together in these trying times,” Ebitz said. “It is a great outlet for the kids to come out and see Santa while still social distancing, but it is one of those things that we wanted to keep going.”
    Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, this year has presented challenges in gathering to celebrate this nearly decade-long tradition.
    Festive music, holiday lights and Santa and Mrs. Claus were in attendance. Children were able to drop off letters to Santa in a festively decorated “Santa’s mailbox.” Each child will receive a personalized letter in response from Santa.
    “This event brings the community together as one; not only for those who celebrate Christmas, Hanukkah, and Kwanzaa. It truly is a community event,” said Christy Shupe, administration assistant, Marine Corps Community Services (MCCS) recreation branch.
    The event was made possible by local service members and MCCS volunteers and all activities adhered to COVID-19 precautions.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 12.06.2020
    Date Posted: 12.10.2020 09:32
    Story ID: 384636
    Location: MARINE CORPS AIR STATION NEW RIVER, NC, US 
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MCAS New River hosts annual tree lighting celebration 2020, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Holiday
    Christmas
    Tree Lighting
    Marines
    Celebration
    Annual
    MCAS New River
    COVID19USMC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT