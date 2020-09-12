Tech. Sgt. Travis Hall is the dedicated crew chief of aircraft 96-006 for the 167th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron. He serves full-time at the 167th Airlift Wing. He is also a long-standing member of the base honor guard, he was selected as the 167th AMXS non-commissioned officer of the year in 2019, and he is an assistant first sergeant for his squadron.

Hall’s supervisor, Master Sgt. Daniel Wean, 167th AMXS flight chief, describes Hall as the epitome of a U.S. Air Force NCO.

“He is a quintessential leader, unrivaled mechanic, and superlative trainer,” Wean said. “His attention to detail, dedication to the mission, and commitment to fitness standards proved him with the perfect tools to be a leader into the next generation.”

How long have you served in the unit: 14 Years

How does your job support the 167th’s mission: Being the dedicated Crew Chief of aircraft 96-006, I directly provide a safe and reliable aircraft to accomplish our wing’s worldwide mission.

Education: Half way completed Bachelor’s degree in Criminal Justice

Hobbies: Hiking, camping, shooting guns, fitness, wood working, and spending time with my family and friends.

Goals: Have my house paid off by retirement age, and live a long healthy life.

I am proudest of: My daughter Evelyn.

People may be surprised to know this about me: I fell into a bonfire six years ago and lost use of my right arm for a month due to a pinched nerve.

The most exciting thing I’ve done in the military is: Traveling all around the world.

One of the most valuable lessons I’ve learned throughout my career: Step outside the box and get uncomfortable

My advice to the newest Airmen in the wing: When life knocks you down, always get back up.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 12.09.2020 Date Posted: 12.09.2020 22:14 Story ID: 384618 Location: MARTINSBURG, WV, US Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 167th Airlift Wing Airman Spotlight December 2020, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.