ARNORTH to oversee military COVID-19 operation in Wisconsin

SAN ANTONIO, Texas - At the request of the Federal Emergency Management Agency, approximately 45 U.S. Army medical personnel, part of a Department of Defense COVID-19 operation, will deploy to Wisconsin this week. U.S. Army North (ARNORTH), the Joint Force Land Component Command of U.S Northern Command, will oversee the military operation in support of Federal efforts and the state.



“Wisconsin, we stand with you in solidarity as part of the whole-of-America response to the COVID-19 pandemic and in support of FEMA," said Lt. Gen. Laura J. Richardson, ARNORTH and JFLCC commander. “Working together, alongside our local, state and federal partners, we are committed to caring for Wisconsinites in need and to mitigating this virus.”



The military medical personnel, part of two Urban Augmentation Medical Task Forces, will come from several locations and support four hospitals across the state.



One UAMTF is comprised primarily of personnel from the 531st Hospital Center, Fort Campbell, Kentucky, while the other is comprised primarily of personnel from U.S. Army Medical Command, Joint Base San Antonio-Fort Sam Houston, San Antonio, Texas.



The personnel from UAMTF-531 and UAMTF-MEDCOM will support the Marshfield Medical Centers in the cities of Marshfield, Eau Claire, Beaver Dam, and Rice Lake.



Under the command of ARNORTH, elements of Task Force 46, formed primarily by the Michigan Army National Guard's 46th Military Police Command, deployed to Madison, Wisconsin, to assist in the arrival of the UAMTFs. Designated as “Task Force Center,” this scalable organization will provide oversight of the military medical teams.



Personnel from the U.S. Army’s 62nd Medical Brigade from Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, will also assist TF-Center with command and control.



Additionally, elements of the U.S. Army Reserve's 377th Theater Sustainment Command from New Orleans, Louisiana, and the 4th Expeditionary Sustainment Command from San Antonio, Texas, along with elements of the 1st Infantry Division's Sustainment Brigade from Fort Riley, Kansas, will provide multi-component sustainment services to the military medical teams.



For additional information, contact ARNORTH Public Affairs office at usarmy.jbsa.arnorth.mbx.pao-media-operations@mail.mil or 210-428-9835.



- 30 -

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 12.09.2020 Date Posted: 12.09.2020 15:35 Story ID: 384586 Location: FORT SAM HOUSTON, TX, US Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, ARNORTH to oversee military COVID-19 operation in Wisconsin, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.