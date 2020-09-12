Judy Siedentopl has been working for the United States Marine Corps longer than any Marine currently serving in uniform. Judy, who is 90 years old, has served under 26 different generals while working on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island S.C.

Judy was born in Japan on Sept. 21, 1930. She had two children and moved to the United States to offer them a better life for them said Judy. She started working at Parris Island when she was 38 as a seamstress.

Throughout her career she has seen a lot of change and has worked on several different uniforms, starting with the Vietnam-Era uniforms to present day. In Judy’s 52 years working on the depot she has seen a lot of history.

“A long time ago, President Reagan came and visited Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island,” said Judy while describing her most eventful memory aboard Parris Island. “So everyone left work that day to go see him.”

Judy said she does not like to be stuck at home and she enjoys keeping busy which is why she keeps working.

