177th Fighter Wing repeats as Air Force Outstanding Unit

ATLANTIC CITY AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, N.J. — The Air Force Outstanding Unit Award, for the years 2018-2019, was awarded to the 177th Fighter Wing of the New Jersey Air National Guard Oct. 28, 2020.



The Air Force Outstanding Unit Award is awarded by the Secretary of the Air Force to numbered units that have distinguished themselves by exceptionally meritorious service or outstanding achievement that clearly sets the unit above and apart from similar units.



“It was a distinct pleasure to announce this award to the hardworking members of the 177th Fighter Wing,” said Col. Bradford R. Everman, the 177th FW commander. “Previously, the Wing won the award for the 2016-2017 period. The Wing was announced as an Air Force Outstanding Unit again, this time covering the 2018-2019 period.”



The Wing submitted a package to the Air Force including over 85 bullet points highlighting the Wing’s accomplishments, deployments, training, innovative practices, and support for the local community, to name just a few.



"I couldn’t have been more proud of our Airmen,” said Chief Master Sgt. William C. Perkins, the 177th FW command chief. “The Jersey Devils supplied the Air Force with numerous ‘first-evers’ in key areas such as deployments, the Aerospace Control Alert mission, hurricane recovery operations and nationally recognized innovations. I had the pleasure of highlighting the Airmen who were engrained in Operations Inherent Resolve, Freedom’s Sentinel, and Noble Eagle, while illustrating the superior performance and accomplishments of the Airmen engaged in mission support roles.”



To win the Air Force Outstanding Unit Award is a great thing alone, but winning it twice in four years speaks to the 177th Fighter Wing’s consistency to perform and provide combat-ready Airmen and equipment for world-wide deployment, while continuing to support the state of New Jersey and its citizens.



“Through an organizational lens, our AF Form 1206 told a story of what deemed our Unit as “outstanding” throughout a two-year timeframe, encompassing the obstacles overcame, the missions executed, the innovations that emerged, and the collection of best practices and awards bestowed along the way, ” said Perkins. “When you look at 16 national-level awards, 11 state awards, and five academic excellence awards collectively, you can see how it was probably an easy decision.”

