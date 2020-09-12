Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Staff Education and Training

    JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES

    12.09.2020

    Story by Deidre Smith 

    Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Jacksonville

    JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (Dec.01, 2020) -- Chief Hospital Corpsman Rebecca Young talks to staff members from Staff Education & Training and Plans, Operations & Medical Intelligence. Young feels the best part of her job is mentoring junior sailors and seeing them succeed through advancements and other certifications. Young, a native of Hollywood, Florida, says “We ensure that our staff are highly trained to help our customers.” #FacesofNHJax

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 12.09.2020
    Date Posted: 12.09.2020 12:12
    Story ID: 384553
    Location: JACKSONVILLE, FL, US 
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Staff Education and Training, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    SEATS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT