Staff Education and Training

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (Dec.01, 2020) -- Chief Hospital Corpsman Rebecca Young talks to staff members from Staff Education & Training and Plans, Operations & Medical Intelligence. Young feels the best part of her job is mentoring junior sailors and seeing them succeed through advancements and other certifications. Young, a native of Hollywood, Florida, says “We ensure that our staff are highly trained to help our customers.” #FacesofNHJax

