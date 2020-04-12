Combat Tested, Former Academic Professor Takes Command of “Victory through Strength” Battalion

Raleigh, N.C. – North Carolina National Guard leaders and Soldiers of the North Carolina Army National Guard Recruiting & Retention Battalion welcomed a new leader during an outdoor COVID-19 restricted change-of-command ceremony, in which Lt. Col. Matthew J. Handley, Sr., relinquished control of the unit to Lt. Col. Christopher D. Rogers, at the Claude T. Bowers Military Center, here, Dec. 4, 2020.



The RRB’s mission is to enlist and retain the approximately 10,000 Soldiers within the NCARNG.



“It is an honor and a privilege to be joining your team. I look forward to us working together in our task of finding the one percent of North Carolinians who will be defenders of our state and nation’s freedom and security,” said Rogers.



Lt. Col. Rogers was commissioned through the Officer Candidate School, at the North Carolina Military Academy, Fort Bragg, North Carolina, as a second lieutenant in Field Artillery in 1996, and later branched Armor in 2002. He has served in various command and staff positions throughout the NCARNG, as well as three combat deployments, all with the 30th Armored Brigade Combat Team. Rogers has also served as an Assistant Professor of Military Science at Duke University and Bilateral Affairs Officer in Moldova.



The change of command ceremony and welcoming of Lt. Col. Rogers wasn’t only the celebration of a new commander, but the departure and successful command of the outgoing commander, Handley.



“It’s bittersweet, we hate to see him go but we’re glad he is moving on in his career, and as he moves on, he will continue to have a greater impact on the NCARNG,” said Sgt. Jacob J. Hester-Heard, a Public Affairs Noncommissioned Officer with the NCARNG RRB.

.

Handley is transitioning back to a career field he’s incorporated into all of his military assignments, the Public Affairs career field. He received accolades, praises from his former bosses and battalion staff attending the ceremony.



“Rogers…you’re inheriting a unit in good shape,” said Col. Clifton R. Tobin, the commander of 60th Troop Command. “I’m looking forward to you making it even better.”



Recruiters of the battalion have assessed more than 2,500 Soldiers into the NCNG during the past 32 months, which is equivalent to a U.S. Army support brigade. They continued to recruit in a COVID-19 restricted environment, even though high schools were closed. The strength maintenance teams were reinvigorated throughout the state.



“It’s about the organization and how we can continue to make it better,” said Rogers.



The RRB is assigned the largest full-time force of NCNG Soldiers from Murphy to Manteo, North Carolina. Someone from the battalion interacts with every Soldier entering the NCARNG. No other unit, within the NCARNG, is able to boast its impact on making the organization more Ready, Reliable and Relevant.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 12.04.2020 Date Posted: 12.08.2020 18:04 Story ID: 384504 Location: RALEIGH, ND, US Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Combat Tested, Former Academic Professor Takes Command of “Victory through Strength” Battalion, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.