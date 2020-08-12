Surface Warfare Engineering School Command Holds Remembrance for Fallen Sailor

Photo By Brian Walsh | GREAT LAKES, Ill. (December 7, 2020) Surface Warfare Engineering School Command Great...... read more read more Photo By Brian Walsh | GREAT LAKES, Ill. (December 7, 2020) Surface Warfare Engineering School Command Great Lakes Instructors Senior Chief Hull Maintenance Technician Nicholas Siemens, Chief Machinery Repairman (Select) Franklin Alvarez and Machinery Repairman 1st Class Jonathan Nguyen present Colleen Valentine with a gift during a remembrance ceremony for her son, Machinery Repairman 3rd Class Jack Valentine, who passed away following a 2006 accident aboard the USS Frank Cable. (U.S. Navy photo by EM1 Maria Paula Ortegon Roa/Released) see less | View Image Page

Great Lakes (December 7, 2020)—On December 7 Sailors from Surface Warfare Engineering School Command (SWESC) Great Lakes gathered at the home of Colleen Valentine in remembrance of her son who died following an accident aboard the USS Frank Cable.



SWESC Great Lakes Instructors Senior Chief Hull Maintenance Technician Nicholas Siemens, Chief Machinery Repairman (SEL) Franklin Alvarez and Machinery Repairman 1st Class Jonathan Nguyen traveled to the Valentine home to honor the life of Machinery Repairman 3rd Class Jack Valentine.



According to Siemens, he feels the event is important for the grieving process, even to this day. It shows the family that those in the Navy will not forget who he was and what we are about in the Navy.



“It is an honor to be a part of remembering their son,” Siemens said. “As a Sailor being underway, we can only hope that we will show that same selfless courage in time of need. I want the Sailors that I have trained with and work for me to know I will stay in the fight with them no matter what the outcome might be. The support we gave to the family will continue and his name will live on.”



Valentine was injured when a steam pipe ruptured in the engineering spaces of the submarine tender December 1, 2006. He died at Brooke Army Medical Center in Fort Sam Houston, Texas, December 7 of that same year.



In 2015, there was a dedication ceremony for the MR “A” School Graduation Room named in Valentine’s honor.



“Honoring the life of Petty Officer Valentine reminds us of his service and sacrifice to our country,” said SWESC Great Lakes Commanding Officer Cmdr. Shawn Gibson. “My prayers go to the Valentine family. As a Navy family, all his brothers and sisters in arms, will remember his committed service.”