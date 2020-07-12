Local Army recruiters to host virtual career fair

Courtesy Photo | Future Soldiers from the Seattle Army Recruiting Battalion region participate in an...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Future Soldiers from the Seattle Army Recruiting Battalion region participate in an enlistment ceremony delivered by U.S. Army Colonel and NASA Astronaut Andrew Morgan from space on Feb. 26, 2020. see less | View Image Page

U.S. Army recruiters across Washington, Alaska, and Northern Idaho are hosting a virtual career fair Dec. 9 as part of an Army-wide campaign to educate interested individuals about full-time and part-time careers available in 150 different specialties.



Although the pandemic has hindered in-person events and affected employment rates across the Nation, the Army continues to provide a pathway to success. As part of the hiring event, Army recruiters will provide information about the benefits of military service, to include health insurance, retirement plans, training and education opportunities, and family support programs.



Through a wide variety of career options, ranging from traditional combat roles to support positions in logistics, engineering and technology, the Army provides on-the-job experience and educational tools to individuals who then bring leadership and skills to the communities in which they live.



Qualified applicants may be eligible for bonuses up to $40,000 or student loan reimbursement up to $65,000, depending on the selected occupation, length of the contract, and timeline for shipping to basic training.



Individuals interested in requesting an interview or learning more about their local Army virtual career fair can head to https://events.indeed.com/event/69485/.