San Antonio Native Supports Navy Leader Development

From Officer Training Newport Public Affairs



NEWPORT, R.I. - A 2008 Southwest High School graduate and San Antonio native currently serves in the U.S. Navy as a firefighting school instructor and lead petty officer at Officer Training Command in Newport, Rhode Island (OTCN) charged with training the Navy’s current and future leaders.



Damage Controlman 1st Class Conrado B. Rios is part of a dedicated team that instructs civilians and Sailors in critical, at-sea simulated firefighting and damage control skills.



“OTCN is very fortunate to hand-select our instructors who employ critical damage control skills and techniques from real-world fleet experience,” said Lt. Shawn C. Branske, director of Technical Training. “Rios is a fine example of a Sailor who actively seeks the knowledge and tools required to combat casualties, and when possible, before they occur. Knowing he is training the future leaders of the fleet, he brings that same mindset to his students every single day.”



Rios has served at OTCN since June 2018.



“I get to instill the resilience training required to these future leaders to successfully combat any potential casualties,” said Rios. “The valuable experience I gained from USS Forrest Sherman (DDG 98) provides a real-world perspective to our high-intensity training at the schoolhouse.”



OTCN offers four officer training programs at Naval Station Newport, including Officer Candidate School, Officer Development School, the Limited Duty Officer and Chief Warrant Officer Academy, and the Naval Science Institute.



“It is a very strenuous job. However, it prepares an individual to calmly and effectively control any situation one will encounter,” said Rios. “It is very rewarding to be a damage controlman instructor.”



He is also pursuing an online bachelor’s degree in cyber security at Southern New Hampshire University.



“Being an instructor here has improved my communication skills,” said Rios. “I recognize everyone receives information differently and it’s important to recognize that to approach how I should deliver the lessons. Communication skills are vital to be an effective leader.”



OTCN morally, mentally and physically develops future leaders of character and competence - imbuing them with the highest ideals of honor, courage and commitment in order to serve as professional naval officers worthy of special trust and confidence.



For more information about OTCN, visit https://www.netc.navy.mil/NSTC/OTCN.