Westfield soldier uses military skills to help his community

Indiana Army National Guard Cpl. Jerrod Backus, a 38th Infantry Division paralegal from Westfield, Indiana, started his military career as a supply specialist and continues helping people in the division as a paralegal.



Backus deployed with a 25 person task force from the 519th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion to Kuwait in 2017, where the team supplied units with equipment to complete missions.



Backus serves the community in his citizen life by ensuring emergency medical service agencies have the equipment they need to provide life-saving skills.



"I originally enlisted in supply, and I did that for seven years. Eventually, my job in military supply got me a job on the civilian side doing the same thing," Backus said.



"During the pandemic, it has been crazy getting medical supplies. Fortunately, here in Indianapolis, we were well prepared because the chief of logistics is a bit of a hoarder, but it worked out for the pandemic.



Backus recently joined 38th Infantry Division after a 10-week reclassification course to change his military occupation specialty to a paralegal.



"I decided to change my MOS that was more in line with my future goals," Backus said.



Backus plans on using Army National Guard skills, training and benefits to become a lawyer.