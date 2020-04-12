2-8 CAV Stallion conduct Rail Head Operations

2nd Battalion, 8th Cavlary Regiment 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Calvary Division Stallion trooper conducted their final Rail Head Operation Dec. 4, 2020, Pabrades Training Area, Lithuania. Stallion secured their last shipment of equipment in preparation of their 9 month rotation.
|Date Taken:
|12.04.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.05.2020 09:40
|Story ID:
|384296
|Location:
|PABRADE, LT
|Podcast Hits:
|0
