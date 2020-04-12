Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    2-8 CAV Stallion conduct Rail Head Operations

    PABRADE, LITHUANIA

    12.04.2020

    Story by Pfc. Daria Jackson 

    319th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    2nd Battalion, 8th Cavlary Regiment 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Calvary Division Stallion trooper conducted their final Rail Head Operation Dec. 4, 2020, Pabrades Training Area, Lithuania. Stallion secured their last shipment of equipment in preparation of their 9 month rotation.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 12.04.2020
    Date Posted: 12.05.2020 09:40
    Story ID: 384296
    Location: PABRADE, LT 
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2-8 CAV Stallion conduct Rail Head Operations, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    2nd Battalion 8th Cavlary Regiment 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team 1st Calvary Division Stallions Gr

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT