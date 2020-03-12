Soldiers express views as ‘Your Voice Matters’ listening tour connects with South Korea

U.S. ARMY GARRISON HUMPHREYS, South Korea - For two days, Eighth Army Soldiers voiced their opinions and concerns to Department of the Army headquarters personnel as part of an Army listening tour called “Your Voice Matters.”



Army senior leaders directed the worldwide tour to improve diversity, equality and inclusion across the force and to build cohesive teams. Hearing concerns about issues within the community is a priority for Army leaders. From Dec. 1-2 it was Eighth Army’s turn for its voices to be heard.



During the two-day event, Soldiers from across the Korean peninsula were given an opportunity to attend 90-minute sessions to discuss current social issues, share personal experiences and offer suggestions to make the Army better. Army headquarters personnel stayed up late from their homes on the United States east coast to connect with Eighth Army personnel over video teleconference.



Numerous topics of concern were expressed by attendees; everything from perceived physical fitness biases and gender inequality concerns to local barracks policies. Job opportunities and promotion matters were also brought up.



“These listening sessions reassure me that senior leaders are serious about addressing issues and I’m glad that they are including members from across the force in these sessions,” said Lt. Col. Matthew Opalinski, Eighth Army Equal Opportunity program manager.



The sessions are designed in a format that allows Soldiers to anonymously discuss issues with Army headquarters representatives who take notes, said Sgt. Maj. Willie Watson, Eighth Army Equal Opportunity sergeant major. These notes are later compiled and briefed to both Eighth Army leadership and Army leaders at the Pentagon.



The Army will use the data collected from the voluntary and confidential sessions to determine whether installation or Army-wide policies need to be reviewed, revised or updated based on systemic or institutional trends.



“The Army is committed to equality of opportunity, providing all of our talented people with fulfilling and rewarding professional careers,” Opalinski said. “As an inclusive and representative American institution, we ensure that our people possess a diversity of talent – knowledge, skills, behaviors and preferences – drawn from all corners of our country and its vibrant, diverse population.”



The “Your Voice Matters” listening tour is one part of the holistic Project Inclusion initiative the secretary of the Army and chief of staff announced June 25.

- Lauren Padden contributed to this article

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 12.03.2020 Date Posted: 12.03.2020 18:53 Story ID: 384185 Location: CAMP HUMPHREYS, KR Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Soldiers express views as ‘Your Voice Matters’ listening tour connects with South Korea, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.