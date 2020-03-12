Corps to Host Snowperson Contest at Tionesta Lake

TIONESTA, PA – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District is hosting a snowperson contest beginning Dec. 4 at Tionesta Lake in Tionesta Township, Pennsylvania.



Community members are invited to participate in the contest by building their best snowman, snowwoman, or snowchild, and vote on the top entries. Winners will receive one of several fun prizes.



In order to qualify for the contest, snowpersons must be built behind the Tionesta Lake Visitor Center at 477 Spillway Road, Tionesta, PA 16353. Entries are limited to one per person, team, or organization, and may be submitted between Dec. 4, 2020 and Jan. 22, 2021. All entries must be appropriate for public display.



Participants may use accessories to decorate their snowperson; however, to keep Tionesta Lake clean, participants should take home or properly dispose of items used to decorate their snowperson before leaving the building area.



Contestants under the age of 18 must have permission from their parent or guardian to enter the contest. To enter the contest, participants should take a photo with their snowperson and send it via a private message to the Tionesta Lake Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/TionestaLakeUSACE.



By submitting an entry, contestants grant the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers permission and authority to use pictures in any reasonable advertising or promotional activities. All accepted entries will be posted to the Tionesta Lake Facebook page; therefore, contestants should share their photos and tag their friends and family.



Winners will be chosen based on the top two entries that receive the most likes on the lake’s official Facebook page. Lake rangers will choose the third-place winner based on the most creative snowperson. The three finalists will be announced, Monday, Jan. 25, 2021.



CDC COVID safety procedures, including social distancing, are encouraged during the contest at the facility.



For more information about the contest, contact Tionesta Lake staff at 814-755-3512.



Media can contact the Public Affairs by emailing CELRP-PA@usace.army.mil.



