NAVSUP FLC Sigonella Spotlight - Aviation Boatswain’s Mate 2nd Class (ABF2) Ty Zackery

CAMP LEMONNIER, Djibouti – Aviation Boatswain’s Mate 2nd Class (ABF2) Ty Zackery is Naval Supply Systems Command's (NAVSUP's) only fuels leading petty officer (LPO) assigned to Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti (CLDJ) and the Navy's only fuels quality surveillance representative on the continent of Africa. He was recognized as the installation's Member in the Spotlight. The full story is here - https://dvidshub.net/r/z6ws9v



We asked ABF2 Zackery about his job as fuels LPO and about NAVSUP's mission at CLDJ. Below are his responses.



What are some of the responsibilities a NAVSUP fuels LPO?

As the only two Active Duty personnel in CLDJ's fuels department, my lieutenant and I play a vital role in sustaining operations on the camp to keep the lights on and planes flying. Combat and base operations at CLDJ cannot happen without fuel.



As Fuels LPO, I manage operations and maintenance of all aviation and tactical fueling equipment, and maintaining fuel quality surveillance. The fuel used for aircraft is JP-8 jet fuel. Due to this fuel type's high volatility, it's critical that the fuel remains pure from water and sediment contamination. We also maintain DF2 (Diesel), and MUR (Motor Gasoline). Both are needed for various aspects of base operations from the air conditioning to the generators to ground vehicle operations. These aspects of base operations are all powered by the fuel that we oversee on a daily basis.



What does fuels safety mean to you?

Safety is key in this position. For me as the Navy's only quality surveillance representative on the continent of Africa, fuel safety means being very meticulous in everything that I come across, especially in how we store fuel.



What does a Fuels LPO need to be good at, and/or very knowledgeable about?

Effective time management and being well organized are essential skills. Being great at your job doesn’t necessarily mean you know everything that you come across. Which is why you need to have a good understanding of how to resource technical manuals.



What are professional growth opportunities for NAVSUP's LPOs?

As I continue to grow professionally in this job, I don’t want to be just an average Sailors. I want to be the best at what I do.



Zackery added that his professional growth path includes learning more about fuel site management, fuel accounting, and contracting.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 12.02.2020 Date Posted: 12.02.2020 10:32 Story ID: 384072 Location: DJ Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NAVSUP FLC Sigonella Spotlight - Aviation Boatswain’s Mate 2nd Class (ABF2) Ty Zackery, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.