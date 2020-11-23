Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Community Outreach November 23, 2020

    SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, UNITED STATES

    11.26.2020

    Story by Spc. Carlie Lopez 

    25th Infantry Division   

    When United States Soldiers raise their right hand to serve their country, they often make
    that decision for a reason. Whether it’s free college tuition, or to leave their hometown, there is
    always a purpose behind it. Some Soldiers go above and beyond to not only defend their country,
    but to serve the community in which they live. Master Sergeant Tyrone Barrow, a culinary
    specialist assigned to the 25th Infantry Division, is one of these Soldiers.
    On November 23, 2020, the day began with a few Soldiers assigned to U.S. Army Hawaii
    preparing Thanksgiving meals and hygiene kits for those who are less fortunate. It took each
    volunteer a few hours to make and prepare their dish.
    After the Soldiers prepared the meals and kits, they were loaded into vehicles and taken
    to downtown Honolulu where they were handed out.
    The meals were gone within minutes and the looks on the faces of the recipients were
    priceless.
    “I saw the joy on their face, and I thought in my mind that this is great, but more people
    should get involved,” said Barrow.
    Barrow believes it is important to interact in the community and represent all Soldiers as
    a member of the Oahu Ohana. He said he even wants to make this a monthly thing if enough
    people will get involved with it.
    Barrow wasn’t the only Soldier who dedicated their time to this, Staff Sergeant Clarence
    Cunningham, a 25th Infantry Division Soldier, and volunteer, enjoys lending a helping hand as
    well.
    This is part of my character, I love helping people, said Cunningham. I also wanted to
    represent our division along with getting joy out of helping people and seeing them fed.
    Cunningham plans to continue to volunteer his time whenever he can, he said.
    Most of the volunteers agreed that they would spend time giving back and look forward
    to building on the event
    “I’m hoping this is the ‘inaugural event’ and I’m hoping that others will get inspired and
    do this on their own, or to reach out and help out next year,” said Barrow.

