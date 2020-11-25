Construction of fitness facility underway at Fort McCoy running track

Photo By Scott Sturkol | Construction of a fitness facility at the Fort McCoy running track is shown Nov. 12,...... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | Construction of a fitness facility at the Fort McCoy running track is shown Nov. 12, 2020, on the cantonment area at Fort McCoy, Wis. MDM Construction, headquartered in Rockford, Ill., is the contractor for the construction. They were awarded the contract in July 2020, and the completion date is August 2021. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.) see less | View Image Page

The building of a new $1.7 million fitness facility at the running track on the cantonment area at Fort McCoy continues toward a scheduled completion date of August 2021, said Construction Inspection Branch Chief Dan Hanson with the Directorate of Public Works.



MDM Construction, headquartered in Rockford, Ill., is the contractor for the construction. They were awarded the contract in July.



“The scope of work consists of constructing a 4,500-square-foot pre-engineered steel building addition to building 1395, as well as a complete renovation of the existing building,” Hanson said. “The footings, foundation walls, and site utility work is currently underway and overall the project is approximately just under 20 percent complete at this time.”



Throughout the past decade, Fort McCoy has experienced unprecedented facility modernization, according to the 2020 Fort McCoy Executive Summary, which is produced by the Fort McCoy Garrison. The improvement effort also has included training-area development and expansion, increased training and customer-support capacity, and improved quality-of-life opportunities.



Construction projects like this contributed to the installation’s $1.18 billion economic impact to local communities near the post in fiscal year 2019, according to the executive summary.



Data shows $27.6 million was invested in new construction at Fort McCoy during fiscal year 2019.



Fort McCoy’s motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.”



The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.



(The Directorate of Public Works contributed to this article.)