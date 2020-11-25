Toys for Tots drive begins aboard MCLBB

Photo By Keith Hayes | Up and coming artist Walter Disney designed the first ever Toys for Tots poster in...... read more read more Photo By Keith Hayes | Up and coming artist Walter Disney designed the first ever Toys for Tots poster in 1948 before the world famous Disneyland opened seven years later in 1955. see less | View Image Page

The Toys for Tots drive-up donation campaign at the front gate of Marine Corps Logistics Base Barstow, California, begins the first Tuesday after Thanksgiving, December 1.



“Because of the effects of COVID and people being laid off or furloughed, the requests for toys from families and charitable organizations has exploded,” said Gunnery Sgt. Ricardo Martinez, TFT coordinator.



“Toys for Tots works with charitable organizations to help distribute enough toys so that the children of every family applying for help gets at least one stocking stuffer and a main gift to put under the Christmas tree,” Martinez explained.



“The TFT organization covers the entire High Desert, from Crestline to Baker and even Needles,” he said. “In 2019, TFT from this base had enough donations for 16,045 toys which were distributed to 6,904 children.”



“Toys for Tots Tuesdays will take place on the first three Tuesdays in December, which fall on the 1st, 8th, and 15th this year. MCLB Barstow’s Fire Department and Marines will be accepting new unwrapped toys at its front gates on those dates from 5:30 to 7:30 a.m., so please spread the word so we can have a great turnout,” Martinez said.



“Toy collection boxes are also being set up in 30 locations across the High Desert in Barstow, Crestline, Baker, and San Bernardino and elsewhere within our area to accept toy donations,” Martinez said. “That includes boxes set up at the Marine Corps Exchange on both the Nebo and Yermo Annex sides.”



In 2019 the donations from base employees at the main gates of Nebo and the Yermo Annex included toys, books, stocking stuffers, and bicycles, as well as more than $2,300 in cash, Martinez said.



You don’t have to wait for Toys for Tots Tuesdays, your cell phone can make giving a year ‘round activity.



“New this year are virtual toy drives where a donor can buy a toy online that is then shipped to MCLB Barstow for us to distribute,” he said.



“We have a spouse of a Marine aboard this base who started their own online fundraiser with a goal of $5,000 in donations,” Martinez said. “That goal was exceeded within 5 days.”



Toys for Tots began in 1947 as the brain child of the wife of Marine Corps Reserve Major Bill Hendricks in Los Angeles. She had handcrafted some dolls and asked her husband to find a charity for children to distribute them.



When he told her he could not find such an organization, she instructed him to “start one!” That year the major and the Marine Corps Reserve collected and distributed 5,000 toys. After seeing the success of the venture, the Commandant of the Marine Corps directed all Marine Corps Reserve Units to implement a TFT campaign, transforming it into a national community action program in 1948.



Disneyland was just a dream when the artist Walt Disney designed the first TFT poster in 1948.



Presently, the Marine Corps Reserve TFT Program distributes an average of 18 million toys to 7 million less fortunate children annually.



“Think how you would have felt if you had no toys to open Christmas morning,” Martinez concluded. “Those whom are fortunate to stay employed during COVID can support their community by donating to Toys for Tots or similar charities.”



“Help us make sure every child gets a gift so they have something to open on Christmas day.”



"Since 1947, Marines have faithfully worked each year to accomplish the stated mission of the Toys for Tots program which is to collect new unwrapped toys and distribute those toys to less fortunate children at Christmas. To be sure, Marines are not the heroes in this endeavor – the real heroes are each and every person who chooses to donate a toy or money for the less fortunate children. This year, Marines assigned to MCLB will again be collecting gifts as well as donating ourselves. Would you please consider joining us in donating? Every donation will directly support children right here in the High Desert. Thank you in advance! Semper fidelis," Col. Craig C. Clemans.



Go online to the TFT virtual toy donation websites to give at:

https://yougivegoods.com/toysfortotshd

https://barstow-ca.toysfortots.org/donate/forms/simple/Default.aspx

Some information for this article was taken from:

https://www.toysfortots.org/about_toys_for_tots/toys_for_

tots_program/timeline.aspx