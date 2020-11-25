USS Nebraska Gold Welcomes New Commanding Officer

SILVERDALE, Wash. (Nov. 25, 2020) - The gold crew of the Ohio-class ballistic-missile submarine USS Nebraska (SSBN 739) conducted a change of command, Nov. 25.



Cmdr. Joshua P. Corbin, from Hughesville, Pennsylvania, relieved Cmdr. Alexander T. Baerg, from Everett, Washington, to assume the duties and responsibilities as Nebraska Gold’s commanding officer.



Commander, Submarine Squadron 17 Capt. Todd Figanbaum presented Baerg with the Meritorious Service Medal (gold star in lieu of third award) and oversaw the assumption of command.



Serving from January 2019 to November 2020, Baerg led Nebraska through two voyage repair periods, one refit, two strategic deterrent patrols, and a successful early conversion and launch of four Trident II D5 test missiles during a commander’s evaluation test. Under his vision and leadership, Nebraska earned The Arleigh Burke Fleet Trophy for 2019.



Upon departing such a high-performing and dedicated crew, Baerg chose to write personalized letters to his Sailors, and he welcomed Corbin. “Josh, I’m excited to see where you take Nebraska. I know that you will lead her well and take her far. Thank you,” said Baerg.



Corbin most recently served as Deputy Commander, Submarine Squadron 20.



“I am extremely honored and humbled to be here today. Nebraska is such an important part of our strategic force, and this is a true privilege and responsibility I do not take lightly,” said Corbin. “As I take command of Nebraska Gold, I commit Nebraska will strive every day to be ready to fight and be prepared to win whenever our nation calls. My commitment to the crew is that I will always have your back and will give everything I have to ensure you are successful. I’m honored to be your captain and I look forward to serving with you.”



Nebraska was commissioned in Groton, Connecticut, July 10, 1993. She is the 14th submarine of the Ohio-class of SSBNs and the second U.S. Navy ship to bear the name. Nebraska completed her first strategic deterrent patrol in August 1994 and became the first Ohio-class submarine to visit Europe and Halifax, Nova Scotia. Nebraska Gold earned The Arleigh Burke Fleet Trophy for 2019 for having achieved the greatest improvement in battle efficiency during the calendar year, based upon the battle efficiency competition.



