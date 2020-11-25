Joint Base Lewis-McChord Exchange Opens First Bath & Body Works Location

JOINT BASE LEWIS-McCHORD – If the Lewis Exchange shopping center smells a little sweeter, it may be the new Bath & Body Works store that opened Nov. 13.



The Lewis store is the first Army & Air Force Exchange Service Bath & Body Works location and sells soaps, candles, fragrances and gifts.



“We’re excited to welcome Bath & Body Works to the Exchange family,” said Joint Base Lewis-McChord Exchange General Manager Michael Einer. “This gives our service members, retirees and family members more shopping options—and just in time for the holidays.”



The 1,130-square-foot Bath & Body Works is the latest store to open at the new Lewis Exchange shopping center. The Department of Defense retailer cut the ribbon on its first Petco location this month, and a Military Clothing Store, optical center, eyebrow threading studio, beauty salon, Starbucks, GameStop and GNC have opened in 2020.



A base pharmacy, UPS, Patriot Tactical and several restaurants are expected to open in the coming months. The entire project will be completed in 2021 and will total about $70 million, $68 million of which was funded by the Exchange. (The $2 million from the services support the Military Clothing Store and the base pharmacy.)



100% of Exchange earnings are reinvested in the military community through support for on-base Quality-of-Life programs as well as capital improvements such as the new shopping center. In 2019, shopping the JBLM Exchange generated more than $4.3 million for Quality-of-Life programs at the base.



The store is open 9 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Sunday to Saturday. For more information, call 253-964-3161. The Lewis Exchange is at Building 5280, Pendleton Avenue.



Military members worldwide can shop Bath & Body Works products at the Exchange’s online shopping site ShopMyExchange.com. All honorably discharged Veterans are also eligible to shop the Exchange online.



Facebook-friendly version: If the Joint Base Lewis-McChord Army & Air Force Exchange Service shopping center smells a little sweeter, it may be the new Bath & Body Works store that opened Nov. 13. Read more: https://wp.me/p9Q7PG-1Ae.



-- 30 --



Since 1895, the Army & Air Force Exchange Service (Exchange) has gone where Soldiers, Airmen and their families go to improve the quality of their lives by providing valued goods and services at exclusive military pricing. The Exchange is the 61st-largest retailer in the United States. Its earnings provided $2.2 billion in dividends to support military morale, welfare and recreation programs over the last 10 years. The Exchange is a non-appropriated fund entity of the Department of Defense and is directed by a Board of Directors. The Exchange is a 50th Anniversary Vietnam War Commemorative Partner, planning and conducting events and activities that recognize the service, valor and sacrifice of Vietnam Veterans and their families in conjunction with the United States of America Vietnam War Commemoration. To find out more about the Exchange history and mission or to view recent press releases please visit our website at http://www.shopmyexchange.com or follow us on Twitter at https://twitter.com/ExchangePAO.



###



Media Notes:



For more information or to schedule an interview with an Exchange representative please contact Marisa Conner at 214-312-5111 or connermar@aafes.com.



Follow the Exchange:

Facebook: www.facebook.com/shopmyexchange

Twitter: https://twitter.com/shopmyexchange

Instagram: @shopmyexchange

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 11.25.2020 Date Posted: 11.25.2020 14:12 Story ID: 383839 Location: DALLAS, TX, US Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Joint Base Lewis-McChord Exchange Opens First Bath & Body Works Location, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.