TSgt Ford awarded AETC Information Dominance Award

The ability to execute the mission at any level in the United States Air Force starts with a single Airman.



Tech. Sgt. Cameron Ford, 33rd Fighter Wing alternate communication security manager, exemplified this by earning the Air Force Information Dominance Annual Award for Outstanding Cyber Operations Noncommissioned Officer.



“This award represents somebody who shows up to work every day and isn’t just comfortable with the status quo,” said Master Sgt. David Arceneaux, 33rd FW Cyber operations superintendent. “They put in a lot of time, energy and effort to make their work center and the people around them better.”



The Air Force Information Dominance Annual Award for Outstanding Cyber Operations NCO recognizes U.S. Air Force military members, federal civilian employees, teams and units for sustained superior performance while providing information dominance and cyberspace operations to Air Force and/or Department of Defense missions and operations.



“This award is one of the more prestigious awards for cyber Airmen to receive, and if they are a major command or Headquarters Air Force level winner, it holds even more prestige for them among their peers,” said Maj. Justin Lyon, 33rd FW director of communications. “This award highlights the best of cyber Airmen across the MAJCOMs and furthermore, at the operational Air Force level.”



Tech. Sgt. Ford’s practice of excellence in his work began with his start in the military.



“Initially, the motivation to join the Air Force was to leave the small town I was in and honor the family tradition of service in the military,” said Ford. “As time went on, it changed to pursuing higher education to better myself, and I grew to love the feeling of duty and pride that comes with being a part of the U.S. Air Force.”



In addition to his motivations and work ethic, Ford emphasized the role teamwork and wingmanship have played in his success.



“This award represents the teamwork my section has with each other,” said Ford. “Ultimately, what has made this award possible for me was the guidance and mentorship I received from previous managers, in addition to the support provided by the Airmen I supervise.”



After cross-training into the communications career field, Ford took his new career in stride. He completed his career field upgrade training while learning job-specific responsibilities through on-the-job training, successfully leading new Airmen in a new mission set.



“He did all of this while accomplishing some very significant projects that had mission impacts not only for the 33rd FW, but also for the 53rd Wing, 1st Special Operations Communications Squadron on Hurlburt Field, and the Norway-Italy Reprogramming Laboratory on Eglin Air Force Base, which supports partner nation F-35s,” said Lyon.



After winning the award for AETC, Ford will move on to represent the MAJCOM against other nominees from across the Air Force. This achievement represents the mission capability of not only his shop but the entirety of the 33rd FW.



“It's where we work,” said Arceneaux. “It's letting everyone know that we have somebody at the 33rd that is putting in the time, energy and effort to be recognized at the MAJCOM and Air Force level.”



Ford represents one of the best and brightest of his career field within AETC. Maintaining excellence and preserving the mission at the lowest level ensures combat readiness and deterrence at our Air Force’s highest levels. Ford aims to ensure those he leads will be able to accomplish the same.



“As you overcome new challenges, you should be pushing others to achieve the same,” said Ford. “I have made it to where I wanted to be in the Air Force, and it is now my time to pay it forward. My plans for my career are to bring those around me up, just as all my supervisors in the past have done for me.”