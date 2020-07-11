Colonel Andy Bussell assumes command of National Guard Marksmanship Training Center

Photo By Sgt. Israel Sanchez | Col. Andy Bussell addresses the Marksmanship Training Unit during his change of...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Israel Sanchez | Col. Andy Bussell addresses the Marksmanship Training Unit during his change of command ceremony to say a few words of what he hopes to accomplish during his time of command located on Robinson Maneuver Training Center, North Little Rock, Arkansas during a ceremony on Nov. 7, 2020. Col. Bussell, a family man from Arlington, Tenn. is passed the torch of command over the National Guard Marksmanship Training Center as we also say good luck to Col. Curtright in his new endeavors located on Robinson Maneuver Training Center, North Little Rock, Arkansas during a ceremony on Nov. 7, 2020. see less | View Image Page

~National Guard Marksmanship Training Center under new command



CAMP JOSEPH T. ROBINSON, Arkansas – Col. Andy Bussell assumes command of a national training center located on Camp Robinson, Arkansas, at a ceremony there on Nov. 7, 2020.



Col. Bussell, a family man from Arlington, Tennessee, took charge of the National Guard Marksmanship Training Center, which is the National Guard’s center for advanced marksmanship training and competitive shooting programs.



He is a proud husband to Tonia and father to his sons, Jacob, Mason, and Lucas. Bussell is a member of Enlisted Association Arkansas National Guard, National Guard Association of Arkansas, and Field Artillery Association.



Bussell began his officer career with a commission from the University of North Alabama Reserve Officer Training Center on May 14, 1994 as a 2nd Lt. Bussell has built a long standing relationship with the Arkansas Army National Guard after two separate deployments with one another. First, as part of Operation Noble Eagle in 2004, and then in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom in 2008.



The NGMTC is home to three advanced marksmanship courses: The Squad Designated Marksman course and the Small Arms Weapons Expert course.



The Squad Designated Marksman course is designed to teach soldiers how to accurately engage targets from the 300 to 600 meter range. The Small Arms Weapons Expert course is designed to give the student a foundation knowledge of all small arms used by the Army, as well as how to run effective marksmanship training.



The NGMTC is also the proponent for the National Guard competitive marksmanship teams, known as the All Guard teams. The competitions program believes in training through competition. The All Guard teams compete nationwide as representatives of the National Guard. They also host multiple training events and small arms firing schools around the nation.



November drill will be Bussell’s first full drill weekend in command. He replaces Col. Marty Curtright as the commander.