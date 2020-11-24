UPCOMING December F-35 Night Flying Operations

Courtesy Photo | The Vermont Air National Guard is scheduled to begin two weeks of night flying...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | The Vermont Air National Guard is scheduled to begin two weeks of night flying operations starting Tuesday, Dec. 1 through Saturday, Dec. 5, followed by Tuesday, Dec. 8 through Friday, Dec. 11. Nighttime takeoffs will occur between 4:30-6:30 p.m. and nighttime landings will occur between 6:00-8:00 p.m. (Courtesy Asset) see less | View Image Page

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. – The Vermont Air National Guard is scheduled to begin two weeks of night flying operations starting Tuesday, Dec. 1 through Saturday, Dec. 5, followed by Tuesday, Dec. 8 through Friday, Dec. 11. Nighttime takeoffs will occur between 4:30-6:30 p.m. and nighttime landings will occur between 6:00-8:00 p.m.



The 158th Fighter Wing will continue their afternoon F-35 training missions with take-offs and landings occurring between 12:30-3:30 p.m. Area residents may see and hear F-35A Lightning II aircraft taking off and landing from the Burlington International Airport from between 12:30-8:00 p.m., which is later than normal flying operations.



All night flight training missions are scheduled to be completed prior to 8:00 p.m.



“Night flying proficiency is a crucial component of the training plan to build combat-ready pilots,” said Chief Master Sgt. Tina Deep, the 158th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron superintendent. “The maintenance team, with the assistance of the Mission Support Group, provides direct support to the training syllabus by ensuring critical systems are fully operational to execute the demands of night flying safely.”



Airmen of the 158th Fighter Wing are required to conduct night operations to meet U.S. Air Force and Major Command requirements and proficiencies. The Vermont Air National Guard will also continue regularly scheduled flying operations during drill weekend, which traditionally occur the first weekend of each month.



For more information contact Joint Force Headquarters; Maj. Scott Detweiler, (802) 338-3000, option 3, ng.vt.vtarng.mbx.vtng-statepao@mail.mil.