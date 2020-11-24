NAVFAC Southeast is hiring during COVID-19 – largest Navy project at Kings Bay

Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Southeast is currently hiring for positions at its Construction Management Office (CMO) onboard Naval Submarine Base (NSB) Kings Bay, Georgia.



The CMO team manages the $600 million Kings Bay Dry Dock Recapitalization Project at NSB Kings Bay and is looking for motivated construction managers and construction engineers to join the team.



“Several positions are currently open on USAJobs.gov as we continue to fill vacancies at our office in Kings Bay, Georgia,” said Travis Baker, Deputy Construction Management Officer. “We are also taking calls, reviewing resumes, and would like to discuss opportunities with interested applicants as we have direct hiring authority for these positions.”



In order to meet this tight deadline, NAVFAC Southeast has established a CMO on site at NSB Kings Bay with dedicated resources capable of supporting 24 hours a day activities. The CMO mission is to deliver high quality dry dock construction and repair necessary to support the next 30 plus year of U.S. Naval submarine operations.



“If you are interested in joining a team working on a high visibility project with the U.S. Navy – contact us,” said Baker. “This project could be the career stepping stone you are looking for.”



These are permanent DoD civilian positions with great benefits with the potential of a recruitment and retention bonus. Interested applicants can review job announcements at www.usajobs.gov by searching Kings Bay, Georgia. Applicants can also contact the CMO directly at 912-573-7010.



“We understand that many people have lost their jobs during COVID-19 and we want everyone to know that we have opportunities that people may not know about,” said Baker. “NAVFAC Southeast is still hiring.”



NAVFAC puts safety first. Changes have been made to ensure employees are safe both on the worksite and in the office with adding CDC guidelines for COVID-19 along with all project safety procedures.



The contract for this project was awarded in March, construction began in July, and will continue until completion in July 2023.



The work to be performed includes concrete and steel repairs, overhaul and repair of the steel caisson and upgrades to power distribution, chilled water and fire detection and alarm systems. The entire superstructure will be re-coated, along with replacement of the roof, wall panels, and other plumbing and piping. The control system, electronic components and the auxiliary seawater system will also be upgraded.



All existing training and maintenance facilities will be retrofitted and some new facilities will be constructed to support the next generation of submarines.



Baker explained that this is the most significant project he has ever seen in his career both in terms of importance, scale and senior level leadership interest.



**Media can contact 904-251-4219 for more information or interviews regarding the project and outlook on hiring during COVID-19.**

Date Taken: 11.24.2020 Date Posted: 11.24.2020 11:56 Location: JACKSONVILLE, FL, US