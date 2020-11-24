Santa's arrival part of housing update

Do-It-Yourself Turkey Art, a holiday decorations contest and a visit by Kris Kringle himself are few holiday events announced by post housing officials Nov. 17.



This was all part of updates given to on-post residents during a virtual Community Town Hall.



“We have a special contact with Santa,” said Judy Boley, manager of Fort Jackson Family Homes, as she announced the upcoming holiday events. “We are collecting letters to Santa. Just outside our office we have a special mailbox.” Santa will also read “‘Twas the Night Before Christmas.”

Residents were provided the status of current work orders.



James Harper, Balfour Beatty project manager, said Fort Jackson Family Homes has spent $1.181 million to repair issues throughout on-post housing. These include adding nine parking spaces in Phillips Court, cleaning 17 storm drain interceptors, demolishing 36 sheds, and repairing seven patio doors – with four more scheduled for replacement.



Drainage erosion continues to be a “very hot area,” he said.



“Once we started on the drainage erosion issue, we had only 36 issues,” he added, noting it will be a moving target as they now have 60 areas needing repairs. “We have completed 56 of the 60 areas of drain repairs that have been reported.”



The repairs are estimated to be completed by Dec. 15. Fort Jackson Family Homes has also replaced 97 of 104 roofs with the remainder being completed around Dec. 7.



Boley added the Fort Jackson Family Homes’ preventative maintenance program is in full swing. ‘We are continuing with our preventative maintenance program where we are in your home four times a year … to inspect your HVAC system in some fashion.”



The inspections will take place with two quarterly, one semi-annual and an annual inspection. FJFH will notify residents by email and phone when inspectors will be in their neighborhoods.



If you have an urgent or emergency work order, “your first point of contact will be to call (803) 787-6416,” Foley said. “We have 24-hour, live operators on that call to assist you. They will dispatch maintenance to you. That’s the best way to report an emergency or urgent work order.”

Routine work orders are filed through the Resident Portal at www.FortJacksonFamilyHomes.com. The portal gives residents the ability to “track the work order, to make sure it’s been signed off and closed out properly,” Foley added.



Once the work order is completed, residents will receive a call to ensure they are satisfied and be issued an online satisfaction survey.



“Our Balfour Beatty team has been working really diligently to have a strong preventative maintenance program, but we need our residents to be responsive when they reach out to you to schedule that preventative maintenance,” said Col. John “Wes” Hankins, garrison commander. “We have had probably over 100 residents that have not collaborated with them to schedule that maintenance.”



Garrison will be working to ensure maintenance is completed so there isn’t “more significant work orders later on down the road” because preventative maintenance wasn’t completed,” he added.



The Garrison Housing Office also provided updates.



“The Army’s fall CEL Survey is on hold,” said Luis Rosario-Febus, GHO director. Once approved, residents will be notified. He added U.S. Army Garrison – Fort Jackson has requested to build new homes. If approved, construction will begin late 2021 to early 2022.



“The decision to invest in our community represents over $10 million to demolish 30, and rebuild 30 homes in our community,” Hankins said.



Rosario-Febus also announced Tina Barnes was the new housing manager. Barnes is a long-time employee with at the housing office.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 11.24.2020 Date Posted: 11.24.2020 11:05 Story ID: 383666 Location: FORT JACKSON, SC, US Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Santa's arrival part of housing update, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.