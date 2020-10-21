Civil Affairs Officer Awarded the 2019 General Douglas MacArthur Leadership Award

By Maj. Michael R. Garza, 321st Civil Affairs Brigade



Captain Sean Courtz, Bravo Company, 413th Civil Affairs Battalion, 321st Civil Affairs Brigade, 350th Civil Affairs Command was awarded the 2019 General Douglas MacArthur Leadership Award (Reserve Category) during a presentation at the Pentagon on Oct. 21.



The award recognizes company grade officers who personify the ideals General MacArthur championed -- duty, honor and country -- and have a proven record of exemplary performance, leadership and achievement.

“I am honored and truly humbled to be presented with this award, many senior officers and NCO’s helped shaped me into the leader I am today,” stated Courtz.



Courtz was only one of seven Army Reserve officers recognized for the award presented by Army Chief of Staff Gen. James McConville.



A graduate of Infantry Officer and Intelligence Officer Basic Courses, Army Ranger School, and Army Airborne School; Courtz is fluent in Spanish and German, and proficient in Arabic. Courtz harnessed his military, leadership and language skills, and served as a translator and liaison to contractors, local government officials and diplomats. He played an integral part in the success of multiple strategic level and special operations missions in Afghanistan during deployments in 2014, 2015 and 2017. Courtz currently serves as Bravo Company Commander of the 413th Civil Affairs Battalion, 321st Civil Affairs Brigade.



“Cpt. Courtz is undoubtedly deserving of the prestigious General Douglas MacArthur Leadership Award; and he personifies the ideals inspired by General MacArthur,” said Col. Kirk Decker, 321st Civil Affairs Brigade Commander.

