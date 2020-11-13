760th EVCC Place New Vehicle Targets

The 760th Vertical Engineer Construction Company, assigned to Combined Joint Task Force – Horn of Africa (CJTF-HOA), hauled vehicles to become vehicle targets to enhance training for the U.S., French and Djiboutian militaries at a training range, Nov. 13, 2020, at Arta, Djibouti, Nov. 13, 2020.



The 760th EVCC, in support of CJTF-HOA and U.S. Africa Command’s (AFRICOM) mission to improve relationships with partner nations, took on the opportunity to haul the targets to the range, where they will be used for a wide array of training purposes.



U.S. Army 1st Lt. Isaiah Puckett, executive officer, 760th EVCC, CJTF-HOA, helped lead the transportation of the vehicle targets.



“These targets will be utilized for a various range of weapons systems for training that will enhance Soldier readiness,” Puckett said. “The targets are not only for us to train with, but for the French and Djiboutians who we actively work with as well.”



The purpose of the mission was to create training opportunities in the future, but it also allowed the 760th EVCC and opportunity to improve and expand on their skill sets.



“It’s a good mission, it’s a good opportunity for our Soldiers to get out and to not only enhance their skills, but also practice skills that they might not get to practice a lot,” Puckett said. “This project required load planning and route planning, while taking into consideration travelling through a major city to back country roads to out here where we are now.”



There was a lot of time, effort and coordination that went into the mission but the potential payoff makes it worth the work.



“The hope is that by placing these targets, we will enhance our working relationship with partner forces, as well as improve our capabilities of the range,” Puckett said. “These targets will also contribute to mission readiness for U.S. troops and our partners.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 11.13.2020 Date Posted: 11.24.2020 04:22 Story ID: 383635 Location: ARTA RANGE, DJ Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 760th EVCC Place New Vehicle Targets, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.