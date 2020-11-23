Exchange, Disney Help Military Families Celebrate Thanksgiving with Free Online Screening of ‘Frozen II’

Courtesy Photo | The Army & Air Force Exchange Service and the Walt Disney Studios are giving military...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | The Army & Air Force Exchange Service and the Walt Disney Studios are giving military families an early holiday treat this Thanksgiving: a free online screening of “Frozen II.” Families can stream the box office smash for 48 hours starting at 3 p.m. Central time Nov. 25 at ShopMyExchange.com/XKids, the Exchange’s XKids Community Hub. see less | View Image Page

DALLAS – The Army & Air Force Exchange Service and the Walt Disney Studios are giving military families an early holiday treat this Thanksgiving: a free online screening of “Frozen II.”



Families can stream the box office smash for 48 hours starting at 3 p.m. Central time Nov. 25 at ShopMyExchange.com/XKids, the Exchange’s XKids Community Hub.



The stream is open to all authorized shoppers with a ShopMyExchange.com account, though the number of viewers who can tune in at once is limited. Families can make the night complete with Disney-themed DIY décor ideas, snack recipes, games and other activities available at the XKids Hub.



“This has been a tough year for military families, but there is still much to be thankful for as we enter the holiday season,” said Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Kevin Osby, Exchange senior enlisted advisor. “An at-home movie night is the perfect way to celebrate the greatest gift a military family can ask for: quality time with the ones we love.”



The special military-exclusive screening is part of the Exchange and Disney’s Operation Fun campaign, a series of kid-friendly activities on the XKids Hub, including interactive videos, Disney-themed activity sheets, games and more—including DIY pilgrim hats, printable table placemats and other activities to make this Thanksgiving one military kids will remember.



Through Nov. 29, kids can also hunt through the virtual playroom at the XKids Hub to find a hidden Exchange cup, giving them access to a downloadable coupon for one free hot chocolate for kids 13 and younger at any Exchange Express. More online activities will continue at the XKids Hub through the end of the year.



Families can visit ShopMyExchange.com/XKids to access everything Operation Fun has to offer, including a calendar of events. They can also follow the Exchange on http://www.facebook.com/ShopMyExchange to get all the latest on Operation Fun activities delivered straight to their timeline.



Facebook-friendly version: Military families can tune in to the Army & Air Force Exchange Service’s XKids Community Hub for a free online screening of “Frozen II” starting Nov. 25. Read more: https://wp.me/p9Q7PG-1zO.



-- 30 --



Since 1895, the Army & Air Force Exchange Service (Exchange) has gone where Soldiers, Airmen and their families go to improve the quality of their lives by providing valued goods and services at exclusive military pricing. The Exchange is the 61st-largest retailer in the United States. Its earnings provided $2.2 billion in dividends to support military morale, welfare and recreation programs over the last 10 years. The Exchange is a non-appropriated fund entity of the Department of Defense and is directed by a Board of Directors. The Exchange is a 50th Anniversary Vietnam War Commemorative Partner, planning and conducting events and activities that recognize the service, valor and sacrifice of Vietnam Veterans and their families in conjunction with the United States of America Vietnam War Commemoration. To find out more about the Exchange history and mission or to view recent press releases please visit our website at http://www.shopmyexchange.com or follow us on Twitter at https://twitter.com/ExchangePAO.



###



Media Notes:



For more information or to schedule an interview with an Exchange representative please contact Conner Hammett, 214-312-2714 or hammettc@aafes.com.



Follow the Exchange:

Facebook: www.facebook.com/shopmyexchange

Twitter: https://twitter.com/shopmyexchange

Instagram: @shopmyexchange