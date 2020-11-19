Ford’s Combat Systems Divisions Receive EMC Certification



By Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Riley McDowell

USS Gerald R. Ford Public Affairs



ATLANTIC OCEAN — Combat Systems divisions assigned to USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) have helped the ship earn its Electromagnetic Compatibility (EMC) certification November 17 while underway in the Atlantic Ocean.

The certification, ensures that the shipboard electromagnetic compatibility improvement program (SEMCIP) has been implemented post- Chief of Naval operations (CNO) availability.

Information Systems Technician Second Class Ryan St. John, from Mt. Pleasant, Michigan, assigned to Ford's combat systems department, works out of the radio transmission room and was an integral member of the certification team.

“This was an initial exercise,” said St. John. “Enabling a series of further exercises to qualify [the Ford] to compete for the “Battle E”. The “Battle E” is an award given to ships that surpass a maintenance standard in nine functioning categories.

The Ford had to meet optimal EMC posture in-port and underway, by verifying that EMC control measures are installed and to ensure that the ship is not deploying with systems that may be degraded due to fixable Electromagnetic Interference (EMI) occurrences.

While in-port and at sea the crew verified that all available EMI patches were installed, all unresolved EMI occurrences to include degraded EMI were identified and reported to Capt. J. J. Cummings, the ship’s commanding officer. The crew also had to verify that the High Frequency (HF) intermodulation interference did not exceed certification requirements.

“[Ford] radio passed the initial exercise which ensures the frequencies are free from distortion,” said St. John. “Allowing [Ford] to communicate effectively.”

